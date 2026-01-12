5 Low-Effort Winter Office Outfits That Still Look Effortlessly Elevated

I have to be honest with you: while I usually make a point of practicing what I preach, my own personal back-to-work uniform currently consists of a cashmere tracksuit, a rotation of oversized jumpers, and a very thick blanket. As I sit here curating your winter workwear moodboard (with a side of chocolate nuts, naturally), I'm not in fact shrugging on a blazer and packing my laptop into a tote bag. Sorry.

But, if you’re actually heading back into the office this week, I commend you—so consider this edit a small act of solidarity.

At this time of year, maximum impact with minimal effort really is the aim of the game. With that in mind, here you'll find five looks for every kind of office environment, each made up of just five key pieces. That means less time faffing with complex layering or tricky colour-coding, and more time (hopefully) in bed.

Think chic jumper dresses paired with knee-high boots, cosy co-ords that feel like loungewear (but look much more formal), and a leather skirt ensemble that's as polished as it is practical—plus, it requires zero ironing.

Keep scrolling to discover your new seasonal uniform. And if you want to sneak a pair of slippers on under your desk? Your secret is safe with me.

5 Winter Office Outfits

Jumper Dress + Boots

(Image credit: Future)

The easiest styling hack for maximum impact with minimal effort? Incorporating a knitted dress into your outfit. This contrast skirt wool blend knit dress works for both morning meetings and work dinners, especially when paired with a blazer and knee-high boots.

Wide-Leg Trousers + Jumper

(Image credit: Future)

Tracksuit bottoms and trainers may not work in every office environment, granted, but this polished wide-leg pair from Me+Em and sleek suede Dries Van Noten trainers will work in many more boardrooms than you may at first think. Especially when paired with a heavyweight blazer.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leather Skirt + Jumper

(Image credit: Future)

If you're after an office outfit that feels a bit more elevated than your classic trousers and shirt, consider getting creative with textures. A leather skirt, patterned knit and cosy wool coat will never go amiss—and combined they feel much more high effort than they are in reality.

Blazer + Jeans

(Image credit: Future)

When minimal effort really is the aim of the game, it's often wise to turn to tried and tested favourites. Jeans, a shirt, and a blazer, is a regular go-to combo for good reason. But I encourage you this season to step away from crisp white cotton to make it a little bit more personal.

Cosy Co-Ord

(Image credit: Future)

This boiled wool co-ord is the closest you'll get to wearing your loungewear to work. Simply pair with a thin knit, loafers (and socks if you want to stay extra cosy), for an office outfit that's comfortable enough to also wear at home.