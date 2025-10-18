These Are the Loungewear Labels Elevating Off-Duty Style

Comfort and cosiness are now high on the agenda when outfit building, and few fashion finds sit more firmly in this category than loungewear. Although, saggy tracksuits and dishevelled joggers certainly won't win you any style points. Instead, in recent years, we've welcomed a whole new category: luxury loungewear, and this season it only seems to have grown.

Think elevated knits, considered cuts and tactile textures that don't need to be only worn inside. Although, they make for particularly sleek sofa lounging too—if cashmere co-ords are up to scratch for your living room, of course.

Leading the way is British brand Varley, with softly structured sweats and half-zips that have become the unofficial uniform of many chic women’s off-duty days. Arch 4 specialises in cosy cashmere co-ords that feel as indulgent as they look, while Vuori has translated its Californian-cool athleisurewear into pieces you’ll want to wear well beyond the gym.

Kendall Jenner wearing Arch4

Each brings a slightly different approach to the luxury loungewear look, but the core aesthetic remains the same. So when it comes to styling keep minimalism in mind: classic white trainers, wool maxi coats, and even combat boots (if you're after a tougher edge) are all worthy style pairings.

Just scroll below for the full edit of best luxury loungewear brands to invest in now or bookmark them for when you're ready to start your Christmas gifting - luxe loungewear never disappoints.

Varley

Minimalist fashion fans are likely already familiar with Varley, the British brand known for its sleek, wardrobe-building essentials. With cuffed track pants, cream three-quarter zip knits, and soft-to-the-touch leggings among its bestsellers, there’s a good chance the chic mum on the school run—or the effortlessly polished woman in your Pilates class—is dressed head-to-toe in the label.

M&S

M&S has long been our favourite for affordable cashmere on the high street, and especially when it comes to cosy loungewear sets. Available in 3 different colours and with matching cashmere socks — they're our go-to for cosy nights in and travelling in both style and comfort.

Skims

Kim Kardashian’s Skims label shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to lead the way in size inclusivity. With most pieces available in sizes XXS to 4X, almost everyone can shop the brand’s range of underwear, track pants, T-shirts, and swimwear. Plus, new-season shades drop regularly—so if you find a style you love, there’s every chance you’ll be able to snap it up in another colour, too.

Éterne

Founded by stylist Chloé Bartoli in 2020 with a mission to create timeless wardrobe essentials, Éterne has quickly become one of the go-to luxury staples for discerning fashion fans. While swimwear, knitwear, dresses, and accessories all feature in the line-up, it’s the loungewear that deserves special attention. Think 100% cotton compositions, rich colour palettes, and classic, endlessly wearable cuts.

Vuori

You may know Vuori for its chic activewear sets, but the brand’s loungewear is just as well-loved. The entire aesthetic is influenced by California’s coastal style, giving it a laid-back look that works just as well for yoga as it does for lounging on the sofa—and there’s no shortage of playful colour palettes to choose from.

Arch 4

Arch 4 can create almost anything out of cashmere—skirts, cardigans, and loungewear sets included. For cosy separates that are as warm as they are comfortable, this is the label to look to, with designs that feel effortlessly refined. Really, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more luxurious co-ord.

Anine Bing

Logo lovers are sure to have spotted Anine Bing countless times before—whether worn by celebrities or while scrolling through your social media feeds. With its bold lettering and oversized sweaters, the aesthetic strikes the perfect balance between pretty and polished, offering mix-and-match separates that look just as good together as they do styled with jeans.

Not Basics

If, like me, you’re steering your wardrobe towards more natural fibres—cotton, wool, cashmere, and linen—then Not Basics is the brand to have on your radar. Using only organic cotton in their designs, the sister duo behind the label are on a mission to make everyday essentials—think comfy tees, leggings, and sweatshirts—better for both your skin and the planet.