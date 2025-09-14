Tracking Victoria Beckham’s Style Evolution, from Pop Star to Designer Powerhouse

Reinvention in the music and fashion industries is not only par for the course—it often feels performative. Creators, after all, have to keep putting out new work and, I guess, to our collective shame, they have to keep us interested. Having been in both industries for several decades, Victoria Beckham has pulled off one of fashion’s most seismic transformations.

First introduced to us as Posh Spice—the chic, unsmiling counterpoint to ’90s bubblegum maximalism—she and her bandmates went through the full Simon Fuller (of Pop Idol fame) treatment, being cast as caricatures. For ‘Posh’, this meant designer heels, little black dresses, and a permanent pout.

Over the decades, however, Victoria Beckham has shed her nascent pop star alter ego to become, first, a cultural fixture, and now, a serious fashion operator. She’s taken that early branding and turned it into not just a calling card, but a commercial empire.

Victoria Beckham ahead of her Victoria Beckham show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her journey charts not just changing fashion trends, but the shifting assumptions of women in the public eye. Now a designer, beauty mogul, and mother of four, Victoria Beckham’s aesthetic arc tells the story of growing up, growing sharper, and knowing exactly what fits.

Victoria Beckham in the 1990s

Image 1 of 6 The Spice Girls at the Brit Awards. (Image credit: Dave Hogan via Getty Images) Victoria Adams (now-Beckham) at the VH1 5th birthday party in London, 1999. (Image credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images) 'Baby Spice' Emma Bunton and 'Posh Spice' Victoria Adams at the Versace store party, 1999. (Image credit: Dave Hogan via Getty Images) The Spice Girls, 1998 (Image credit: Dave Hogan via Getty Images)) Victoria Addams and Geri Halliwell at their party after the "Spice World" premiere. (Image credit: Denny Keeler / Contributor via Getty) (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Where else to start but under the spotlight (and perfectly arched brow) of Posh Spice? Contrary to her bandmates and the excessive style of the time, her look was slick, sculpted, and filled with LBDs and vertiginous heels worn with an aloofness that made her iconic.

While The Spice Girls as a group exuded kitsch and chaos, Victoria served up a kind of winking minimalism. Aesthetically, we’re talking: monochrome, razor-thin brows, and bodycon silhouettes. I’d put money on the fact that once I walk out of my London Fields flat tonight, I’ll see at least one girl in a Posh-inflected outfit (that girl might well be me).

Victoria Beckham in the 2000s

Image 1 of 5 Victoria Beckham makes her catwalk debut at London Fashion Week on February 16, 2000 (Image credit: Dave Hogan via Getty Images) Victoria Beckham, 2002 (Image credit: Mark Mainz via Getty Images) Victoria Beckham at the press night for the English National Ballet's performance of Swan Lake, 2004 (Image credit: Bruno Vincent via Getty Images) Victoria Beckham during England Football Players Wives and Girlfriends Depart to Cologne for England's Match Against Sweden, 2006 (Image credit: Getty Images) Victoria Beckham arriving at Burberry's Closing Party of London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010 (Image credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Post-Spice Girls, Victoria entered her WAG era and rewrote the rules of celebrity fashion while she was at it. Unshackled from the constraints of her pop star avatar, she embraced a hyper-glam aesthetic that would come to define the early 2000s: low-rise jeans, corset tops, glossy lips, and an ever-rotating collection of It-bags (most famously, the Birkin). Constantly captured (more likely, hounded) by the paparazzi, every pavement became a press shoot.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also added to the cultural canon: her couple’s dressing era with David Beckham. Here, we’re talking coordinated leather looks, matching white suits, and lavishly choreographed red carpet moments. It’s easy to underestimate the impact this had in the Noughties—because now it’s a given—but celebrities owe a lot to this couple. And all before social media.

Behind the tabloid fodder, though, something more intentional was forming. In 2004, she first dipped her toe into design with VB Rocks for Rock & Republic. By 2008, she debuted her eponymous label at New York Fashion Week. Critics were skeptical of the sculptural, almost severe designs, but they would, of course, in time, shift their position.

Victoria Beckham in the 2010s

Image 1 of 5 Designer Brand Awards winner Victoria Beckham at the British Fashion Awards 2011 (Image credit: Dave M. Benett via Getty Images) Victoria Beckham, 2014 (Image credit: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images via Getty Images) Victoria Beckham is seen visiting her showroom, 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images) Victoria Beckham debuted her SS17 collection during New York Fashion Week at the historic Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 11. (Image credit: Kate Warren for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Victoria Beckham at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', 2019 (Image credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

As with every reinvention, the pendulum tends to initially swing hard in the opposite direction. Enter: Victoria Beckham’s minimalist era. Yes, by the 2010s, she had fully shed the pop star skin. Her personal style and professional output became symbiotic: streamlined midi dresses, clean lines, sharp tailoring, and an increasingly neutral palette. The silhouettes softened, the accessories’ execution became more precise, and the heels eventually gave way to mannish flats and buttery leather boots.

In an odd reference to the stereotyped wardrobe of Posh Spice, her own designs became her uniform. She was often photographed in high-waisted trousers, fine knits, and oversized sunglasses. It only makes sense that a fashion stalwart who started life in the spotlight with the moniker ‘Posh’ would be an early proponent of quiet luxury before the term even hit TikTok. Sure, there were brief forays into colour and pattern (a mustard turtleneck here, a lilac wide-leg trouser there), but her style DNA remained unchanged: elegance, precision, and total polish.

Victoria Beckham in the 2020s

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Estrop/Getty Images via Getty Images) (Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images) (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Image credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images) (Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images via Getty Images) (Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images via Getty Images)

Now in her 40s, Victoria Beckham’s style has never felt more self-assured. The silhouettes are looser, the palette softer, and the beauty is glowy. Having launched Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019, she’s brought the same refined aesthetic to skincare and makeup. In 2025, her new Foundation Drops went viral for their skincare-first finish and no-makeup-makeup appearance—perhaps Victoria Beckham herself is the best poster girl for this, as she is for her fashion line.

Her wardrobe now reflects that shift: oversized coats, flowing trousers, elevated wardrobe essentials. She’s switched out skyscraper heels for square-toe flats, and bodycon for beautiful tailoring. It’s not minimalism in the obvious sense; rather, it feels intentional, functional, and feminine.

Today, Victoria Beckham champions the kind of fashion that speaks softly but confidently—and still, unmistakably VB. Perhaps, throughout Victoria Beckham’s style evolutions, one constant has remained: she doesn’t have to be loud to be heard.