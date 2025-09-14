Tracking Victoria Beckham’s Style Evolution, from Pop Star to Designer Powerhouse
A journey of reinvention, refinement, and quiet power
Reinvention in the music and fashion industries is not only par for the course—it often feels performative. Creators, after all, have to keep putting out new work and, I guess, to our collective shame, they have to keep us interested. Having been in both industries for several decades, Victoria Beckham has pulled off one of fashion’s most seismic transformations.
First introduced to us as Posh Spice—the chic, unsmiling counterpoint to ’90s bubblegum maximalism—she and her bandmates went through the full Simon Fuller (of Pop Idol fame) treatment, being cast as caricatures. For ‘Posh’, this meant designer heels, little black dresses, and a permanent pout.
Over the decades, however, Victoria Beckham has shed her nascent pop star alter ego to become, first, a cultural fixture, and now, a serious fashion operator. She’s taken that early branding and turned it into not just a calling card, but a commercial empire.
Her journey charts not just changing fashion trends, but the shifting assumptions of women in the public eye. Now a designer, beauty mogul, and mother of four, Victoria Beckham’s aesthetic arc tells the story of growing up, growing sharper, and knowing exactly what fits.
Victoria Beckham in the 1990s
Where else to start but under the spotlight (and perfectly arched brow) of Posh Spice? Contrary to her bandmates and the excessive style of the time, her look was slick, sculpted, and filled with LBDs and vertiginous heels worn with an aloofness that made her iconic.
While The Spice Girls as a group exuded kitsch and chaos, Victoria served up a kind of winking minimalism. Aesthetically, we’re talking: monochrome, razor-thin brows, and bodycon silhouettes. I’d put money on the fact that once I walk out of my London Fields flat tonight, I’ll see at least one girl in a Posh-inflected outfit (that girl might well be me).
Victoria Beckham in the 2000s
Post-Spice Girls, Victoria entered her WAG era and rewrote the rules of celebrity fashion while she was at it. Unshackled from the constraints of her pop star avatar, she embraced a hyper-glam aesthetic that would come to define the early 2000s: low-rise jeans, corset tops, glossy lips, and an ever-rotating collection of It-bags (most famously, the Birkin). Constantly captured (more likely, hounded) by the paparazzi, every pavement became a press shoot.
Also added to the cultural canon: her couple’s dressing era with David Beckham. Here, we’re talking coordinated leather looks, matching white suits, and lavishly choreographed red carpet moments. It’s easy to underestimate the impact this had in the Noughties—because now it’s a given—but celebrities owe a lot to this couple. And all before social media.
Behind the tabloid fodder, though, something more intentional was forming. In 2004, she first dipped her toe into design with VB Rocks for Rock & Republic. By 2008, she debuted her eponymous label at New York Fashion Week. Critics were skeptical of the sculptural, almost severe designs, but they would, of course, in time, shift their position.
Victoria Beckham in the 2010s
As with every reinvention, the pendulum tends to initially swing hard in the opposite direction. Enter: Victoria Beckham’s minimalist era. Yes, by the 2010s, she had fully shed the pop star skin. Her personal style and professional output became symbiotic: streamlined midi dresses, clean lines, sharp tailoring, and an increasingly neutral palette. The silhouettes softened, the accessories’ execution became more precise, and the heels eventually gave way to mannish flats and buttery leather boots.
In an odd reference to the stereotyped wardrobe of Posh Spice, her own designs became her uniform. She was often photographed in high-waisted trousers, fine knits, and oversized sunglasses. It only makes sense that a fashion stalwart who started life in the spotlight with the moniker ‘Posh’ would be an early proponent of quiet luxury before the term even hit TikTok. Sure, there were brief forays into colour and pattern (a mustard turtleneck here, a lilac wide-leg trouser there), but her style DNA remained unchanged: elegance, precision, and total polish.
Victoria Beckham in the 2020s
Now in her 40s, Victoria Beckham’s style has never felt more self-assured. The silhouettes are looser, the palette softer, and the beauty is glowy. Having launched Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019, she’s brought the same refined aesthetic to skincare and makeup. In 2025, her new Foundation Drops went viral for their skincare-first finish and no-makeup-makeup appearance—perhaps Victoria Beckham herself is the best poster girl for this, as she is for her fashion line.
Her wardrobe now reflects that shift: oversized coats, flowing trousers, elevated wardrobe essentials. She’s switched out skyscraper heels for square-toe flats, and bodycon for beautiful tailoring. It’s not minimalism in the obvious sense; rather, it feels intentional, functional, and feminine.
Today, Victoria Beckham champions the kind of fashion that speaks softly but confidently—and still, unmistakably VB. Perhaps, throughout Victoria Beckham’s style evolutions, one constant has remained: she doesn’t have to be loud to be heard.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.