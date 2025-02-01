Laura Harrier’s take on monotone dressing is the best I’ve seen all year

As an unabashed maximalist whose mantra has always been “more is more”, no one is as shocked as I am that lately, the looks that have been stopping me mid-scroll are more of the capsule wardrobe variety.

The capsule wardrobe flies in the face of maximalism—it’s the ultimate embodiment of less-is-more and a kind of offshoot of the minimalist movement, a trend I’ve always shied away from.

The basic idea is that a carefully curated edit of versatile, timeless pieces makes for endless outfit combinations without the clutter. Sure, I could understand the appeal of a wardrobe where everything works in harmony—neutral tones, classic cuts, and fabrics that stand the test of time—but I never thought it’d be something I’d buy into. Until now.

The reason: Laura Harrier, who just executed the chicest monotone look—and in Paris, a city packed to the rafters with chic minimalists and during Haute Couture week.

Laura Harrier's enviable capsule wardrobe

The look was a classic high-low mix of storied fashion labels (Saint Laurent, Toteme) and relaxed athleisure staples, like New Balance’s 990 running trainers. Of course, no capsule wardrobe (let alone an all-black look) would be complete without a fine turtleneck knit and Harrier debuted two. The second sweater was nonchalantly slung across her shoulders and seemed to serve aesthetic purposes only, perhaps this is the minimalist’s way of adding some punch. Rounding out the look was—of course—a pair of black shades, an eternally slick choice especially when teamed with Saint Lauren’s beloved 'Le 5 à 7' handbag.

Every piece in Harrier’s arsenal is intentional, timeless, and can be mixed and matched with ease. I guess the real appeal is freedom from the endless “What should I wear?” decision fatigue. I can’t say I’ll be relegating all my animal print, faux fur, and ridiculous coat collection to the back of the closet just yet, but as I find myself questioning my own overconsumption, the “less is more” philosophy starts to feel less like a restriction and more like a freedom.

Slim Leather Coat Black
Slim Leather Coat Black

Modal-Blend Polo-Neck Top
Modal-Blend Polo-Neck Top

Black Wide Leg Trousers
Black Wide Leg Trousers

14k Yellow Gold / Natural Diamond
14k Yellow Gold / Natural Diamond

New Balance 530 Women's
New Balance 530 Women's

Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag

News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

