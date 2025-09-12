We’ve Been Testing Victoria Beckham’s First-Ever Foundation for Weeks—Here’s Our Verdict

It's always a big day in the Marie Claire UK office when a new Victoria Beckham Beauty product lands, but there was a little extra commotion for their latest release, The Foundation Drops. It marks the brand's first foray into bases, and continues their collaboration with Augustinus Bader—one of the most coveted skincare lines out there. Safe to say, we knew it was going to be a winner from the off.

Seriously, every beauty editor I speak to waxes lyrical about Victoria Beckham Beauty, and that's because (aside from the chic packaging), these are very hard-working products. The textures are unlike anything else on the market, and everything feels borderline editorial for items that are designed to be used day in and day out.

When it came to ideation, Victoria Beckham said that she wanted her first foundation to feel like nothing, yet somehow do everything—which, of course, is a tricky proposition. The Foundation Drops are designed to deliver luminous light coverage and come in 19 "flexible shades with stretch". The unique proposition is that they also double as a skincare product, having been infused with Augustinus Bader’s TFC8®—a carefully crafted blend of high-grade vitamins, lipids, and high-performing, proprietary peptides; so, your skin is literally meant to improve with use.

We were lucky enough to be some of the first people to get our hands on them and have spent the last few weeks testing in earnest. See how we got on ahead.

VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY Victoria Beckham X Augustinus Bader the Foundation Drops £104

Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

"I’ve been a fan of Victoria Beckham’s complexion products ever since her first foray into makeup back in 2014 with Estée Lauder (to this day, I’ve yet to find an illuminating primer that rivals the brilliance of Morning Aura from that collection). So, when I found out she had teamed up with epigenetic skincare experts at Augustinus Bader for the second time on another complexion product, I was immediately excited.

As a medium-full coverage fan, however, I felt slightly deflated upon hearing the new Foundation Drops had been formulated for “foundation minimalists”. I needn’t have worried. The coverage is surprisingly impressive—almost bafflingly so—for such a lightweight formula. It covered my dark circles and the redness around my nose effortlessly, and without trace.

The finish leaves skin looking fresh, luminous, and dewy (but never shiny) and strikes that elusive balance every foundation promises but few deliver. Once again, Victoria Beckham proves her complexion products really are the gold standard."

Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

"VB's long-awaited complexion product is everything I hoped it would be. I love the sheerness of a skin tint, but often crave the coverage of a foundation. These drops are the meet-in-the-middle answer. They have a super lightweight texture that melts into the skin seamlessly, plus it evens out my skin tone, so my dark spots and the redness around my nose practically disappear."

Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

"I am so picky when it comes to foundation that I actually thought I wasn't going to like this. I've been searching for a product that provides lightweight coverage that gives the illusion of 'skin', but also hides my problem areas—so scarring and pigmentation, and safe to say, this foundation is a revelation in that regard.

Somehow, it gives a super natural, luminous finish, but also covers redness and scarring beautifully; it's a one-stop shop. In fact, I've noticed that I've been using less concealer while I've been testing this product. I can definitely notice the skincare benefits too, as someone with very dry skin, this doesn't stick to any patches, and I feel hydrated even after a 9-hour workday. Sure, it's not cheap at £104, but I'd buy this again—it's a tint that effectively gives the coverage of foundation, but with the glow you'd get from the former. It's great stuff."