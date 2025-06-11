As a Lifelong Sunglasses Addict, I Can Confirm That These are the Hottest Styles of Summer 2025

From the Nineties oval frames loved by celebrities, to the oversized aviators dominating the street style set

miley cyrus wears sunglasses at the golden globes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Clementina Jackson's avatar
By
Hi, I'm Clementina, and I'm addicted to sunglasses. I'm only half joking... I have an entire drawer dedicated to them in my wardrobe, and currently own about 40 pairs—with at least another 15 on my wishlist right now. Come rain or shine, high summer or dead of winter, I always have a pair of sunglasses on my head, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

In my mind, they are the perfect investment. Not only are sunglasses actually necessary for shielding eyes from harmful rays, but they also add an air of mystery and instant polish to any look—not to mention they hide all manner of sins.

The best part, though, is that sunglasses provide the most accessible entry-point into the world of luxury fashion. For most, designers' ready-to-wear collections are completely out of reach, and with handbag prices soaring at an alarming rate, sunglasses are the only remaining luxury accessory that's somewhat affordable. Plus, if you factor in their versatility and potential for everyday use, you can easily excuse even those on the higher end of the price spectrum with a bit of good old-fashioned girl maths...

clementina jackson payday picks

(Image credit: Clementina Jackson)

My lifelong obsession with sunglasses may not be the best news for my bank balance, but it does mean that I have something of a sixth sense for spotting the trends and exact styles that are set to dominate each season. The cult Celine Triomphe sunnies that everyone seems to own? Yep, I was already wearing them 2 years before the rest of the world—and that's just one example.

So, if you're in the market for a new pair of sunglasses, keep scrolling to see all the must-have styles and hottest trends I've earmarked for summer 2025—and shop them before everyone else does. I've also spoken with (other) industry experts at Net-A-Porter, Depop and SmartBuyGlasses to help bring you the inside track on which sunglasses and brands are already flying off shelves (clue: it's all about Miu Miu and Loewe RN), and poised to be the cool-girl styles of the season.

The Best Sunglasses to Shop for Summer 2025

Oval Sunglasses

bella hadid, carolyn bessette-kennedy and hailey bieber wearing oval sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By all accounts, oval sunglasses are having a major moment right now. Depop reports a 171% increase in searches for the silhouette this year already, while over on Net-A-Porter, Miu Miu's gold-tone oval sunnies are among the season's best-sellers. Opt for smaller, slimline styles to channel the minimalist Nineties vibes of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, that Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber et all can't get enough of.

Oval-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Oval-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses

miu miu oval sunglasses
Miu Miu
MU 04ZS Tortoiseshell Oval Sunglasses

Sl557 Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Sl557 Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

The Emmy
Jimmy Fairly
The Emmy

chanel oval sunglasses
Chanel
Oval Sunglasses CH5416

Hardware Orb Oval Sunglasses
Vivienne Westwood
Hardware Orb Oval Sunglasses

Supersized Aviators

miley cyrus wears oversized aviator sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An insider tip: when Miley Cyrus can't stop wearing a certain style of sunglasses, it's worth taking note. The singer has stepped out in multiple pairs of oversized aviators already this year, and the street style set is following suit. Depop has noted a 217% increase in searches of late as a result, with Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta remaining industry go-tos for the most statement designs.

Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Tom Ford Eyewear
Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Aly Oversized Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Chloé Eyewear
Aly Oversized Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Osservatorio Oversized Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Eyewear
Osservatorio Oversized Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses

Drop Oversized Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Recycled-Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Eyewear
Drop Oversized Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

Brune Sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly x Reformation
Brune Sunglasses

Oversized Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Celine Eyewear
Oversized Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Cat Eye Sunglasses

street style stars wearing cat eye sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat-eye sunglasses are still a go-to for those who want to inject some old-world glamour and polished elegance into their everyday ensembles. Little wonder Net-A-Porter has seen a 95% increase in searches for them since February. This season, though, we've seen brands such as Khaite, Loewe and Dior deliver a more modern take on the classic style—be it with fresh colours, futuristic silhouettes or exaggerated details.

Cdior B1u Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Dior Eyewear
Cdior B1u Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses

khaite oliver peoples sunglasses
Khaite X Oliver Peoples
1961c Dark Mahogany and Brown Sunglasses

joseph cat eye sunglasses
Joseph
Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses

+ Paula's Ibiza Cat-Eye Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Loewe + Paula's Ibiza
Cat-Eye Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

The Bolder The Better

a woman wearing oversized loewe sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget quiet luxury: if you're going to spend a sizeable chunk of money on a pair of standout sunglasses, you'll want them to be noticed. On Depop, chunky styles have been particularly popular, while Net-A-Porter has seen a surge in Loewe designs that tend towards the more outré. Little surprise, street style stars have adopted the trend wholeheartedly—there's nothing like an OTT accessory to guarantee being snapped!

lilac prada sunglasses
Prada
PR A14S Violet Sunglasses

bottega veneta oversized aviator shield sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
Scudo Shield Sunglasses

linda farrow tinted lens oversized sunglasses
Linda Farrow
Lila Sunglasses in Sunset Gradient

+ Paula's Ibiza Oversized Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses
Loewe + Paula's Ibiza
Oversized Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses

Sl M119 Blaze Oversized Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Sl M119 Blaze Oversized Sunglasses

Wave Mask Oversized Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Loewe Eyewear
Wave Mask Oversized Aviator-Style Sunglasses

Rectangle Sunglasses

Miley Cyrus decreed the official return of rectangular sunglasses when she stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet in a black-out Celine pair back in January. Whether thick-rimmed, metal-framed or slim bayonetta-style, they're a universally flattering shape—and over on SmartBuyGlasses, they've enjoyed a 60% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. Just further proof that rectangle sunglasses are major news this season.

Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Celine Eyewear
Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Rectangular-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Gucci
Rectangular-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses

miu miu rectangular sunglasses
Miu Miu
Mu11zs Vau2z1 Rectangular Sunglasses

Vito Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage
Vito Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Clementina Jackson
Clementina Jackson
Fashion Editor

Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.

