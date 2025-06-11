As a Lifelong Sunglasses Addict, I Can Confirm That These are the Hottest Styles of Summer 2025

Hi, I'm Clementina, and I'm addicted to sunglasses. I'm only half joking... I have an entire drawer dedicated to them in my wardrobe, and currently own about 40 pairs—with at least another 15 on my wishlist right now. Come rain or shine, high summer or dead of winter, I always have a pair of sunglasses on my head, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

In my mind, they are the perfect investment. Not only are sunglasses actually necessary for shielding eyes from harmful rays, but they also add an air of mystery and instant polish to any look—not to mention they hide all manner of sins.

The best part, though, is that sunglasses provide the most accessible entry-point into the world of luxury fashion. For most, designers' ready-to-wear collections are completely out of reach, and with handbag prices soaring at an alarming rate, sunglasses are the only remaining luxury accessory that's somewhat affordable. Plus, if you factor in their versatility and potential for everyday use, you can easily excuse even those on the higher end of the price spectrum with a bit of good old-fashioned girl maths...

(Image credit: Clementina Jackson)

My lifelong obsession with sunglasses may not be the best news for my bank balance, but it does mean that I have something of a sixth sense for spotting the trends and exact styles that are set to dominate each season. The cult Celine Triomphe sunnies that everyone seems to own? Yep, I was already wearing them 2 years before the rest of the world—and that's just one example.

So, if you're in the market for a new pair of sunglasses, keep scrolling to see all the must-have styles and hottest trends I've earmarked for summer 2025—and shop them before everyone else does. I've also spoken with (other) industry experts at Net-A-Porter, Depop and SmartBuyGlasses to help bring you the inside track on which sunglasses and brands are already flying off shelves (clue: it's all about Miu Miu and Loewe RN), and poised to be the cool-girl styles of the season.

The Best Sunglasses to Shop for Summer 2025

Oval Sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By all accounts, oval sunglasses are having a major moment right now. Depop reports a 171% increase in searches for the silhouette this year already, while over on Net-A-Porter, Miu Miu's gold-tone oval sunnies are among the season's best-sellers. Opt for smaller, slimline styles to channel the minimalist Nineties vibes of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, that Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber et all can't get enough of.

Supersized Aviators

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An insider tip: when Miley Cyrus can't stop wearing a certain style of sunglasses, it's worth taking note. The singer has stepped out in multiple pairs of oversized aviators already this year, and the street style set is following suit. Depop has noted a 217% increase in searches of late as a result, with Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta remaining industry go-tos for the most statement designs.

Cat Eye Sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat-eye sunglasses are still a go-to for those who want to inject some old-world glamour and polished elegance into their everyday ensembles. Little wonder Net-A-Porter has seen a 95% increase in searches for them since February. This season, though, we've seen brands such as Khaite, Loewe and Dior deliver a more modern take on the classic style—be it with fresh colours, futuristic silhouettes or exaggerated details.

The Bolder The Better

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget quiet luxury: if you're going to spend a sizeable chunk of money on a pair of standout sunglasses, you'll want them to be noticed. On Depop, chunky styles have been particularly popular, while Net-A-Porter has seen a surge in Loewe designs that tend towards the more outré. Little surprise, street style stars have adopted the trend wholeheartedly—there's nothing like an OTT accessory to guarantee being snapped!

Rectangle Sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus decreed the official return of rectangular sunglasses when she stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet in a black-out Celine pair back in January. Whether thick-rimmed, metal-framed or slim bayonetta-style, they're a universally flattering shape—and over on SmartBuyGlasses, they've enjoyed a 60% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. Just further proof that rectangle sunglasses are major news this season.