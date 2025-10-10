Victoria Beckham’s Surprising Explanation for Not Smiling in Photographs Is Going Viral

Victoria Beckham is front and centre this week, with her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary released on Thursday.

The three part series, entitled Victoria Beckham, will follow her professional life, from her Spice Girls fame to the creation of her fashion and beauty empire.

"Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire," reads the Netflix documentary teaser. "And now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all."

It was Beckham's words about her infamous pout that have got the world talking the most, with the 51-year-old opening up in the documentary about her decision not to smile in photographs. And her surprising explanation has since gone viral.

"I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left," the fashion designer explained of her husband, David Beckham.

"Now I didn’t realise that when I smile, which I do, I smile from the left ‘cause if I smile from the right I look unwell," she added. "Consequently, I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it, so that’s why I look so moody."

"I suppose I have really opened myself up for the first time, and there’s a vulnerability there," Beckham has explained of the documentary in a recent cover interview with ELLE Magazine.

"I had to leave my vanity at the door, because every time they were following me at work, I had a job to do," she revealed. "I couldn’t think about the fact there were cameras there, because I was preparing for a show.

"There was so much going on that I had to turn a blind eye to the fact that they were there," she added. "Otherwise, I wouldn’t have gotten anything done. I was like, ‘Guys, I’ve got a day job to be getting on with.'"

All episodes of Victoria Beckham are available to watch now on Netflix.

