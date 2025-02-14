Lila Moss just wore Kate Moss’ trusted outfit formula

Kate Moss’ effortless style has long been the source of fashion fervour and her daughter, Marc Jacobs’ model Lila Moss proves that Mossy’s take on ‘The London Look’ is very much still in style.

Stepping out of a black cab—very Rimmel ad circa mid-noughties!—Lila Moss styled a signature Kate Moss outfit formula: a perfectly tailored black blazer, slightly faded skinny jeans, and pointed pumps.

Lila Moss arrives at the YSL Beauty Candy Club pop-up experience (Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images)

Moss (Kate, that is) has been championing this kind of sleek, rock ‘n’ roll-inspired ensemble for decades, seamlessly mixing androgynous tailoring (lest we forget her iconic take on YSL’s ‘Le Smoking’ suit in the nineties) with her trademark nonchalance.

While wide-leg denim has fashion in a stronghold, there have been murmurings of a skinny jean renaissance ever since Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, and Balenciaga put them on the Autumn/Winter 2024 runway. Moss, however, has always stayed true to her skinnies, and Lila’s nostalgic nod to her mum is further proof that the streamlined silhouette still holds its own in the turbulent fashion landscape.

(Image credit: Mark Boland via Getty Images)

Paired with her bedhead waves—another Kate Moss hallmark—and a slinky top (jeans and a nice top!), the outfit was a reminder that true style isn’t about following trends—it’s about knowing what works for you and owning it. Or, you could always follow the Kate Moss formula, if it’s good enough for Lila…

