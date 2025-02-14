Lila Moss just wore Kate Moss’ trusted outfit formula
It’s official: The blazer and skinny jeans combo is back
Kate Moss’ effortless style has long been the source of fashion fervour and her daughter, Marc Jacobs’ model Lila Moss proves that Mossy’s take on ‘The London Look’ is very much still in style.
Stepping out of a black cab—very Rimmel ad circa mid-noughties!—Lila Moss styled a signature Kate Moss outfit formula: a perfectly tailored black blazer, slightly faded skinny jeans, and pointed pumps.
Moss (Kate, that is) has been championing this kind of sleek, rock ‘n’ roll-inspired ensemble for decades, seamlessly mixing androgynous tailoring (lest we forget her iconic take on YSL’s ‘Le Smoking’ suit in the nineties) with her trademark nonchalance.
While wide-leg denim has fashion in a stronghold, there have been murmurings of a skinny jean renaissance ever since Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, and Balenciaga put them on the Autumn/Winter 2024 runway. Moss, however, has always stayed true to her skinnies, and Lila’s nostalgic nod to her mum is further proof that the streamlined silhouette still holds its own in the turbulent fashion landscape.
Paired with her bedhead waves—another Kate Moss hallmark—and a slinky top (jeans and a nice top!), the outfit was a reminder that true style isn’t about following trends—it’s about knowing what works for you and owning it. Or, you could always follow the Kate Moss formula, if it’s good enough for Lila…
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
