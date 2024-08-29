Venice Film Festival—all the most stylish looks from the red carpet
Officially back after a year-long hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 81st annual Venice Film Festival is well on its way. Cannes Film Festival's younger sibling is no small occasion, with some of this year's premiers being Hollywood's most hyped upcoming releases (Nicole Kidman's Babygirl to Lady Gaga's Joker and social media's ultimate favourite Beetlejuice).
The action doesn't just happen on screen: the Venice Film Festival red carpet is the ideal stage for celebrities to flex their fashion credentials and pull out some serious must-see looks.
Winona Ryder in Chanel
Jenna Ortega in Christian Dior and Jimmy Choo
Taylor Russel in Chanel Spring/Summer 1993 Couture
Catherine O'Hara in Oscar De La Renta
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
