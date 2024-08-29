Venice Film Festival—all the most stylish looks from the red carpet

Officially back after a year-long hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 81st annual Venice Film Festival is well on its way. Cannes Film Festival's younger sibling is no small occasion, with some of this year's premiers being Hollywood's most hyped upcoming releases (Nicole Kidman's Babygirl to Lady Gaga's Joker and social media's ultimate favourite Beetlejuice).

The action doesn't just happen on screen: the Venice Film Festival red carpet is the ideal stage for celebrities to flex their fashion credentials and pull out some serious must-see looks.

Winona Ryder in Chanel

Winona Ryder

Jenna Ortega in Christian Dior and Jimmy Choo

Taylor Russel in Chanel Spring/Summer 1993 Couture

Taylor Russel

Jenna Ortega Venice Film festival

Catherine O'Hara in Oscar De La Renta

Catherine O'Hara

