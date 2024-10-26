I consider myself a little black dress expert—these are the only ones worthy of your attention
The LBD is a timeless classic for a reason
If I believed in such a thing as too many black dresses, I (well my husband) would say I have far too many of them. But as it stands, I firmly believe there is no such thing.
In fact, I'll double down and say I need different LBDs for different occasions. Say, a date night, a work event, Christmas... Sometimes I'm feeling something sleek and minimal, other times I fancy a big sleeve and full skirt for extra drama. And of course, there are black dresses for summer, but that's a whole other category.
My point is that I wear them all, on repeat, and have done for several years now. Much like a good winter coat, they are a wardrobe staple that is absolutely worth the investment, even if you don't go out that often - which I don't really, since I have a toddler at home.
There will always be an occasion to wear an LBD too, and the beauty of it is that it's timeless and elegant, hence its everlasting appeal.
I'm not the only one who thinks so, since I can't spend five minutes scrolling through Instagram without spotting an influencer or celebrity wearing a black dress.
On the Autumn/Winter 2024 runway, designers such as 16Arlington, Akris, Acne Studios and ALAÏA put the spotlight on the sartorial staple, updating it for the new season with exaggerated silhouettes and sheer materials.
I'm seeing these trends trickle through to the high street, giving a modern edge to the LBD without compromising its timeless status.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
And make no mistake, whilst it is of course a party season staple, it should by no means be relegated to the evenings. A black dress, paired with high boots and a chunky cardigan, works equally well for the daytime.
So, I've done a lot of digging, and here are the black dresses that deserve your attention right now.
Shop black dresses
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
-
Bella Hadid's Coach bag perfectly demonstrates the neverending appeal of an elevated tote
If it’s good enough for Bella...
By Jazzria Harris
-
Celebrities are raving about sauna blankets right now - I tried one after hearing that it can boost recovery and reduce muscle soreness
Is the sweat worth the hype?
By Anna Bartter
-
These affordable perfumes fly under the radar—after testing, I can confirm they smell next-level expensive
This brand never lets anyone down
By Tori Crowther