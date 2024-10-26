I consider myself a little black dress expert—these are the only ones worthy of your attention

The LBD is a timeless classic for a reason

influencers wearing black dresses
(Image credit: Instagram/@bettinalooney/@greceghanem/@slipintostyle)
Jump to category:
Penny Goldstone
By
published
in Features

If I believed in such a thing as too many black dresses, I (well my husband) would say I have far too many of them. But as it stands, I firmly believe there is no such thing.

In fact, I'll double down and say I need different LBDs for different occasions. Say, a date night, a work event, Christmas... Sometimes I'm feeling something sleek and minimal, other times I fancy a big sleeve and full skirt for extra drama. And of course, there are black dresses for summer, but that's a whole other category.

My point is that I wear them all, on repeat, and have done for several years now. Much like a good winter coat, they are a wardrobe staple that is absolutely worth the investment, even if you don't go out that often - which I don't really, since I have a toddler at home.

There will always be an occasion to wear an LBD too, and the beauty of it is that it's timeless and elegant, hence its everlasting appeal.

I'm not the only one who thinks so, since I can't spend five minutes scrolling through Instagram without spotting an influencer or celebrity wearing a black dress.

Influencer Neelam Ahooja wearing a wrap black dress

(Image credit: Instagram/@neelam.ahooja)

On the Autumn/Winter 2024 runway, designers such as 16Arlington, Akris, Acne Studios and ALAÏA put the spotlight on the sartorial staple, updating it for the new season with exaggerated silhouettes and sheer materials.

I'm seeing these trends trickle through to the high street, giving a modern edge to the LBD without compromising its timeless status.

And make no mistake, whilst it is of course a party season staple, it should by no means be relegated to the evenings. A black dress, paired with high boots and a chunky cardigan, works equally well for the daytime.

So, I've done a lot of digging, and here are the black dresses that deserve your attention right now.

Shop black dresses

dolce&gabbana black lace dress
Dolce & Gabbana, Calf-length floral lace dress

Sheer Maxi Dress
COS, Sheer Maxi Dress

Fitted Midi Dress With Adjustable Straps
Massimo Dutti, Fitted Midi Dress With Adjustable Straps

Short Velvet Dress
Valentino, Short Velvet Dress

Nero Pleat Dress
Ahluwalia, Nero Pleat Dress

Gathered Corsetry-Inspired Dress
Zara, Gathered Corsetry-Inspired Dress

Asymmetrical Dress With Gathered Details - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango, Asymmetrical Dress With Gathered Details

Dior black dress
Dior, flared dress

Shawl-Collar Drape Dress
Arket, Shawl-Collar Drape Dress

Ruffled Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
GANNI, Ruffled Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

Rose One Shoulder Satin Midi Dress
Ghost, One Shoulder Satin Midi Dress

Batwing Stitched Dress | Black
Jigsaw, Batwing Stitched Dress

Myla Velvet Mini Dress
Whistles, Myla Velvet Mini Dress

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

Latest