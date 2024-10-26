I consider myself a little black dress expert—these are the only ones worthy of your attention

If I believed in such a thing as too many black dresses, I (well my husband) would say I have far too many of them. But as it stands, I firmly believe there is no such thing.

In fact, I'll double down and say I need different LBDs for different occasions. Say, a date night, a work event, Christmas... Sometimes I'm feeling something sleek and minimal, other times I fancy a big sleeve and full skirt for extra drama. And of course, there are black dresses for summer, but that's a whole other category.

My point is that I wear them all, on repeat, and have done for several years now. Much like a good winter coat, they are a wardrobe staple that is absolutely worth the investment, even if you don't go out that often - which I don't really, since I have a toddler at home.

There will always be an occasion to wear an LBD too, and the beauty of it is that it's timeless and elegant, hence its everlasting appeal.

I'm not the only one who thinks so, since I can't spend five minutes scrolling through Instagram without spotting an influencer or celebrity wearing a black dress.

On the Autumn/Winter 2024 runway, designers such as 16Arlington, Akris, Acne Studios and ALAÏA put the spotlight on the sartorial staple, updating it for the new season with exaggerated silhouettes and sheer materials.

I'm seeing these trends trickle through to the high street, giving a modern edge to the LBD without compromising its timeless status.

And make no mistake, whilst it is of course a party season staple, it should by no means be relegated to the evenings. A black dress, paired with high boots and a chunky cardigan, works equally well for the daytime.

So, I've done a lot of digging, and here are the black dresses that deserve your attention right now.

Shop black dresses

Massimo Dutti, Fitted Midi Dress With Adjustable Straps £199 at Massimo Dutti

Mango, Asymmetrical Dress With Gathered Details £49.99 at Mango