Spice Girls stamps are now a thing and it's the 2024 merch we never knew we needed

We may be less than two weeks into 2024, but January has already brought with it some iconic cultural moments. The Traitors season 2 kicked off and someone needs to put '...but Ross is' on a t-shirt. Saltburn fever has swept the globe and Jacob Elordi's bath water has been turned into a candle. And then there's the upcoming Mean Girls The Musical movie.

And as for news we didn't know we needed, the Spice Girls now have their very own stamps. To honour the band and mark 30 years since they first landed in our lives with enormous platforms and a healthy dollop of girl power (let's not dwell on that time span too long), all five members have been given their own individual stamps as well as commemorative designs to illustrate some of their biggest moments - including their 2012 Olympics closing ceremony performance and their comeback tour in 2019.

The fact that Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton have been given the Royal Mail seal of approval with a set of Spice Girls stamps is history in the making, as it is only the sixth time that a group of musicians have been given the honour following in the footsteps of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen, The Rolling Stones and Iron Maiden. What's more, they are the first girl group to do it. Girl power, indeed.

(Image credit: Royal Mail)

The stamp collection includes photos of each Spice Girl from their Spice World photoshoot looking gloriously 90s, as well as shots from performances - and yes, there's one of Geri in her Union Jack dress.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share the iconic stamps, writing: "Honoured to be the first girl group to be featured on a commemorative stamp and so proud of everything we’ve achieved @SpiceGirls!! Thank you to my family, friends and all of our fans around the world for the love and support! Kisses."

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

If you Wannabe part of the Spice Girls stamp movement, you can pre-order them here on the Royal Mail website. And if you're looking to stock up on your Spice Girls merch, you'll find everything from stamp books, framed stamps, collectors sheets and envelopes.

Icons only.