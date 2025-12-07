Royal Sources Have Weighed In on Princess Kate’s Love of 'Shopping Online' and How She Styles Herself

Royal sources have opened up about the Princess of Wales' love of 'shopping online', with the future Queen choosing to style herself.

Princess Kate's stylist and personal assistant, Natasha Archer, left Kensington Palace earlier this year to start her own styling business.

According to sources, Princess Kate will most likely need to hire 'a more formal dresser role' when she becomes Queen.

The Princess of Wales is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with the mother of three stepping up as future Queen.

And from her recent appearances at the 'Together at Christmas' carol service to the state banquet for the President of Germany, Princess Kate has been praised for her elegance and style.

In fact, she is widely acknowledged to be the most fashionable royal family member, serving up looks from colour block trouser suits to statement sequin dresses on a regular basis.

This week, royal sources opened up about the Princess of Wales' styling, with Natasha Archer working alongside the royal as her stylist and personal assistant for the last 14 years.

But surprisingly, after Archer left Kensington Palace earlier this year to start her own business, the Princess of Wales has reportedly opted not to rehire, choosing to style herself instead.

"Kate has always been very involved in choosing her outfits for royal engagements, but now she is so confident, she knows exactly what suits her and what doesn’t," a royal source told PEOPLE.

"Kate has always loved shopping online and spends a lot of time researching brands that are meaningful," the insider added. "She’s not interested in trends. It’s about what she feels comfortable in and the messaging."

Of course, this likely won't be able to last when Princess Kate becomes Queen, with The Telegraph's fashion director, Bethan Holt reporting to PEOPLE that "there might be a need to hire someone with a more formal dresser role."

"But for now, I’m not sure she will want that," she added. "And even then, I’m not sure there will be a splashy announcement."

Well, that's that.