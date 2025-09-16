There are few brands that have fashion insiders in a chokehold quite like Toteme. So much so, that oftentimes when I find myself at an industry show, party or event, I like to play a little game (in my head) and count how many items I can spot from the Stockholm-based brand in the room. Usually, it's at least ten.

If you're familiar with the brand's back-story, it's not such a surprising state of affairs. Toteme was launched in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, a husband-and-wife duo who worked for years in the industry as a fashion journalist and art director, respectively—so it tracks that they know exactly what their colleagues on the ground would want to wear. And that is: minimalist, high-quality, versatile, refined pieces with the power to easily elevate the everyday.

Think: sleek leather bags, classic cashmere knits, beautifully cut coats, and timeless tailoring that are destined to be worn on repeat—and ooze a certain pared-back Scandi cool that will never go out of style.

Fashion executive Denise Nørgaard wears Toteme boots (Image credit: Instagram @denisechristensenbc)

Little wonder so many stylish women gravitate towards the brand—be it editors, stylists and well-heeled professionals looking to fill their workwear wardrobes with effortless modern staples that are anything but dull, or famous faces like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Bettina Looney, who are known for their impeccable off-duty attire.

And while Toteme's sartorial star power is seasonless, its cold-weather collections are its most alluring of all. Perhaps it's down to the brand's Nordic roots, or because its predominantly neutral colour palette and sumptuous fabrics lend themselves to the cosy mood particularly well... But if there's a time to invest in few key Toteme pieces to level up your everyday looks, it's undoubtedly autumn—and this one in particular.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Toteme's current collection is one of the best I've seen in years—and I, along with half of the fashion industry, unashamedly want it all. In the spirit of restraint, however (not to mention a long hard look at my bank balance), I've narrowed my wishlist down to just 10 of the best buys from Toteme's autumn 2025 collection, which you can find below.

Each is guaranteed to become a much-loved wardrobe essential that you'll reach for countless times in the seasons still to come, and worth every penny both in terms of quality and cost-per-wear. From the waxed jacket good enough to become the style of the season, to the leopard-print tote that's a cult item in the making, these are my top new-season picks from Toteme.