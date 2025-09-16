The 10 Best Autumn Buys from Toteme—the Everyday Brand Fashion Insiders Swear By
You'll want to wear these on repeat
There are few brands that have fashion insiders in a chokehold quite like Toteme. So much so, that oftentimes when I find myself at an industry show, party or event, I like to play a little game (in my head) and count how many items I can spot from the Stockholm-based brand in the room. Usually, it's at least ten.
If you're familiar with the brand's back-story, it's not such a surprising state of affairs. Toteme was launched in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, a husband-and-wife duo who worked for years in the industry as a fashion journalist and art director, respectively—so it tracks that they know exactly what their colleagues on the ground would want to wear. And that is: minimalist, high-quality, versatile, refined pieces with the power to easily elevate the everyday.
Think: sleek leather bags, classic cashmere knits, beautifully cut coats, and timeless tailoring that are destined to be worn on repeat—and ooze a certain pared-back Scandi cool that will never go out of style.
Little wonder so many stylish women gravitate towards the brand—be it editors, stylists and well-heeled professionals looking to fill their workwear wardrobes with effortless modern staples that are anything but dull, or famous faces like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Bettina Looney, who are known for their impeccable off-duty attire.
And while Toteme's sartorial star power is seasonless, its cold-weather collections are its most alluring of all. Perhaps it's down to the brand's Nordic roots, or because its predominantly neutral colour palette and sumptuous fabrics lend themselves to the cosy mood particularly well... But if there's a time to invest in few key Toteme pieces to level up your everyday looks, it's undoubtedly autumn—and this one in particular.
Toteme's current collection is one of the best I've seen in years—and I, along with half of the fashion industry, unashamedly want it all. In the spirit of restraint, however (not to mention a long hard look at my bank balance), I've narrowed my wishlist down to just 10 of the best buys from Toteme's autumn 2025 collection, which you can find below.
Each is guaranteed to become a much-loved wardrobe essential that you'll reach for countless times in the seasons still to come, and worth every penny both in terms of quality and cost-per-wear. From the waxed jacket good enough to become the style of the season, to the leopard-print tote that's a cult item in the making, these are my top new-season picks from Toteme.
Toteme: Best Buys for Autumn 2025
With their rich indigo wash, contrast stitching, and straight-leg silhouette, these jeans are nothing short of a new-season must-have. Pair with pointy ankle boots (see below) and a classic cashmere jumper (ditto) for an effortlessly polished everyday look. Be warned, though: you might struggle to wear anything else.
This blazer is an elegant evolution of Toteme's viral scarf-coat, and taps into the grey tailoring trend, too. Wear with the matching trousers, either dressed up with heels and gold jewellery, or down for the day with a pair of trainers.
A fitted maxi skirt might not initially seem like a versatile item, but think about all the ways you could wear it—including but not limited to: with a matching bustier in lieu of a black tie gown, with a white t-shirt tucked in for a smart yet low-key vibe, with a sequinned top for a party, with a grey cashmere jumper and slingbacks for the ultimate in smart-casual... And that's just off the top of my head. Trust me: it will get endless use.
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.