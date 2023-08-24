Elevated tote bags are the latest celeb-approved accessory. Here’s our edit of the best styles to shop now

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s official: mini bags are out! Or at least they are according to Jennifer Lawrence and Angelina Jolie, who were spotted out and about with much larger arm candy this week.

Over recent years we’ve fallen out of love with the humble tote bag, reserving it for lugging our laptop to the office or sporadic trips to the beach, but we’re pleased to say it’s had a resurgence as of late. No longer do you need to choose between fitting your phone, cardholder or lipgloss into a teeny-tiny bag (if you ever managed to fit all three, I salute you) as the return of the tote means we can once again go back to carrying everything but the kitchen sink for those just in case moments.

This season, however, any old tote bag just won’t do, as elevated styles are reigning supreme. Think leather fabrications, upgraded detailing like quilting and woven designs and understated logos.

Jennifer Lawrence’s tote bag of choice from Loewe is the perfect example of the new tote wave. Made of soft yet durable leather, the geometric puzzle design is understated yet iconic. Plus, it cleverly folds flat with an origami inspired design for easy storage when you're not using it, offering the perfect combination of practicality and style.

But, the new tote bag wave doesn’t mean logo designs are totally off the table. Celine’s Triomphe print tote, as chosen by Angelina, and Saint Laurent’s quilted style still tap into the elevated mood without hiding their designer credentials. To pull off this look, make your bag the focal point of your outfit so it still feels sophisticated and opt for muted tones rather than anything too bright or garish.

If you’re still in summer mode, don’t worry, you can still take your tote out for a spin. Bottega Veneta’s woven style makes a great alternative to raffia tote bags, offering a chic summer-ready design but in a much more practical leather finish that’ll see you easily into Autumn/Winter too. Opt for a classic colour way like white or the coffee brown shade below to ensure it’ll work with more muted Autumnal tones as well as your bikinis and beachwear. This is a true transitional investment piece if ever there was one.

If you’re ready to say goodbye to your mini bag scroll on for our edit of the best elevated tote bags to shop now.