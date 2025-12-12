Cashmere Accessories That Make Wrapping Up Warm Instantly Stylish

I'm a summer girl through and through, and generally dread the onset of the winter weather. One of the few things that does excite me about the season, however, is the opportunity to wear cashmere—in all its forms, and as much as possible.

I'm talking cashmere trousers for lounging in, vests and t-shirts for layering, hoodies for working from home, and of course, classic cashmere jumpers for all-day, everyday wear. All of these items have become staples of my winter wardrobe, capable not only of keeping the chill at bay but also adding a touch of luxury to even the most casual ensembles.

So, it makes sense that I'd also be quick to embrace the cashmere accessories trend that has recently started to take hold—and if you're looking for easy ways to elevate your everyday winter outfits, I'd recommend you do the same.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Seriously spoiling, genuinely practical, and generally quite affordable, cashmere accessories are the ultimate treat at this time of year—whether for yourself or someone else. Just think of them as the perfect upgrade to your existing collection of winter warmers, that will keep you feeling toasty and looking chic all at once.

Below, my curated edit of the best cashmere accessories to shop right now, from trending triangle scarves, balaclavas and bonnets to classic beanie hats and gloves—all courtesy of my favourite, tried-and-tested brands in the biz.