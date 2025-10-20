A sneaker is great for hitting 10,000 steps, but sometimes an occasion calls for something that isn't rubber-soled and designed to go faster. How can you telegraph your sense of humour on a first date? Perhaps a spike-heeled boot that means business. What about a job interview where the persona you're pitching is dynamic yet dangerously organised. A neat ballet flat sans bow could be the way forward.



Luckily, a handful of cult footwear brands are prioritising shoes with personality. The trick is finding the one that speaks to yours. So whether you're looking for the 2025 equivalent of a kinky boot or a well-crafted flat that, whisper it, will carry you 10,000 steps (and beyond), these are the eight that come influencer-approved.

Jude

Diana Louise Bartlett

Beloved by some of the best shoe tastemakers in the business—including Tracee Ellis Ross, Chloë Sevigny and Selena Gomez—Jude should be your go-to for party heels this season. Its Date peep-toe mules, are all you need to update last year's festive outfits.

Amarium

Created and executed in Italy, Armarium's shoes have become a byword for a certain kind of talking-point heel, whether it's a scrunched-upper loafer or a high-shaft boot with a knife-sharp pointed toe.

Armarium Agata Loafer Pump £823 at Armarium Armarium's heeled loafer comes with an extra scrunched upper, plus a stiletto heel. Armarium Evelina Slingback £625 at Armarium Positioned between a court and a slingback, Armarium's mesh-sided heel couldn't be more of a talking point. Armarium Orsola Boots £978 at Armarium With its high shaft, and pointed toe, these knee-high boots will fast-become your favourite heeled pair.

Neous

Danielle Oreoluwa Jinadu

Founded by Vanissa Antonious, Neous prioritises an oft-overlook category in the world of footwear: a shoe that is both simple and interesting. Her Egyptian heritage, as well as a childhood spent in Australia, informs her designs for "the modern realist" (think mid-length boots with a striking flatform sole or a glove-like ballet flat with an almond toe).

Neous Idra Pull-On Boot £625 at Neous This pull-on suede boot has a squared-off toe, plus a micro heel, that means it walks the line between function and fashion. Neous Kamui cady slingback sandals £500 at Neous This elegant slingback, complete with a square toe, will be the simple-yet-interesting finishing touch at the end of ankle-length tailored pants and dresses. Neous Buna Boot £880 at Neous This flatform boot has a sense of sleekness to its design that's often hard to capture with a stompy-first sole.

Aeyde

Based in Berlin, Aeyde has become the stealth-wealth brand to know if you like your shoes to be minimal in mood. From pared-back heels to elegance-first flats, there's something for every occasion—as long as you like no-muss, no-fuss footwear.

Aeyde Medea Suede Knee-High Boots £659 at Aeyde Proof that a knee-high cowboy doesn't have to be extra but a minimal proposition. Aeyde Liz T-Bar Pumps £380 at Aeyde These T-bar pumps are polished but ultimately pared-back when teamed with indigo denim or grey wool. Aeyde Rowan Chiseled Ankle Boots £470 at Aeyde Aeyde's tan ankle boots have a pointed toe but minimal heel which, together, equals the perfect everyday footwear.

Toteme

Stockholm's Toteme isn't strictly a shoe-only brand, but its attention to detail, bearing in mind it's a minimalist's world, is unparalleled. This means its shoes have become as worthy of attention as its stitch-edged scarf coat, particularly the squared-off detail that is featured on flats, boots and heels alike. If that's your silhouette of choice as opposed to a rounded toe, Toteme is the only place to buy your most prised footwear.

TOTEME Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £810 at Net-a-porter Toteme's croc knee-high boots continue to be a favourite season after season. The comfortable heel and durable croc finish make a winning combination. Toteme Fold-Down Shearling Boots Pepper £730 at Toteme These shearling-lined boots prove that a square-toe can finish a comfortable design. Toteme Croco-Embossed Mid-Heel Boots Black £630 at Toteme A square toe plus mock-croc finish equals the perfect boot in my humble opinion.

Paris Texas

Paris Texas is the brand for sexy footwear that doesn't hold back. Want to accessorise your chainmail dress with something equally tantalisingly? Its vertiginous satin mules couldn't be more appropriate. Want to elevate a simple yet stratospheric miniskirt even further? Consider the brand's scrunched knee-high boots with 10/10 swagger.

Paris Texas Paris Texas is the ultimate when it comes to barely-there sandals with bite. Paris Texas Ines 75 Suede Knee-High Boots £805 at Harvey Nichols Pointed and heeled, Paris Texas boots have plenty of attitude. PARIS TEXAS Bettina 50 Leather Ankle Boots £690 at Net-a-porter Despite being a go-to brand for striking stiletto heels and boots, Paris Texas also makes some of the best every day ankle boots. The Bettina ankle boots have the perfect every day stomping heel whilst the streamlined finish is what sets them apart

Le Monde Béryl

If your shoe personality is strictly flats-only, Le Monde Béryl should be on speed dial. Founded in 2016—and taking inspiration from three footwear signatures, Venetian gondolier slippers, ballerina shoes and riding boots—it's become the only place to shop for perfectly-crafted flats. It's got everything from clogs to ballet pumps to Mary-Janes, all finessed so they'll last in your shoedrobe.

Khaite

Khaite requires no introduction in terms of its clothes, but its boots are definitely worth a browse if you're partial to something that makes a statement (Tina Leung's thigh-high trouser boots? They're completely sold out.)