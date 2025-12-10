Of all the many fashion trends that have emerged this Autumn/Winter season, none has made quite so much impact as the triangle scarf. Sitting somewhere between a bandana, silk scarf and neckerchief, this humble knitted accessory has proven to be the ultimate 'small yet mighty' wardrobe addition that stylish women can't get enough of—Dakota Johnson, included.

While out and about running errands (read: shopping at Byredo) in New York City earlier this week, the actor was spotted wrapped up in an oversize long khaki-brown belted wool coat, straight-leg blue jeans and leather ballerinas to brave the cold—plus, most importantly, she wore a knitted triangle scarf on top.

(Image credit: Future/Backgrid)

Ever ahead of the fashion curve, Johnson styled her brown brushed cashmere triangle scarf over her head and tied around her neck, resulting in a decidedly incognito glamorous vibe while also keeping her toasty in the most luxurious way possible. Granted, the actor's scarf is a design from The Row that retails for a whopping £620, but it's possible to create the same, effortlessly chic effect with something far less fancy—just see below for my edit of the best triangle scarves worth shopping.

And if you do want to treat yourself to an ultra-luxurious designer style? At least you can do so safe in the knowledge that it's one of those rare fashion items that is as cool as it is genuinely practical, and therefore one that makes a (relatively) sensible investment. Johnson serves as a walking reminder, too, of the triangle scarf's many modalities of use: it can be worn wrapped around your shoulders, knotted at the neck, tied around your head, draped over a jacket, as a belt, a bonnet, a foulard... The options are endless, especially if you're willing to get creative.

All this possibility—and major style points—from just one piece of knitted cloth? That's a no-brainer purchase, if you ask me. Below, the best styles to buy and wear all winter long.

Shop Dakota Johnson-Inspired Triangle Scarves