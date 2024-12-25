I’ve done the research, and these are the best handbags to invest in for 2025

If you’re thinking of buying a designer handbag in the new year, firstly, congratulations. There’s nothing more exciting than making a big investment purchase (or maybe that’s just me) especially at this time of year where the sales have started and we look to either treat ourselves or spend vouchers kindly gifted from family or friends. But with great power comes great responsibility, as they say, so how do you know you’re making the right choice?

It’s called an investment purchase for a reason — if you’re spending thousands of pounds on a bag, you want to make sure you’ll love it forever (or if not, that you’ll at least be able to make your money back by reselling it).

As somewhat of a bag aficionado, my top tip is to go for something you actually like. It sounds obvious, but if you’re buying into a trend or a style simply because it’s currently popular, you probably won’t want it in your wardrobe forever. I speak from experience, having just sold a bright pink Jacquemus bag I bought in the pandemic — nothing against Jacquemus, the bag just wasn’t my style. Remember when all we could do was shop online…

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My second top tip is to think about designers or at least bag designs that have stood the test of time. For my 30th birthday, I made my biggest bag purchase to date — a Louis Vuitton Speedy. The style made its debut in 1930 under the name the Express, and was designed as a more compact alternative to Louis Vuitton’s travelling trunks of the time. As the bag will turn 95 next year, and has seen many design iterations in its time, this felt like a solid handbag investment. Louis Vuitton also tends to hold its resale value, and as the appetite for vintage fashion continues to grow, the Speedy (in all shapes and sizes) is forever in demand.

On the topic of Louis Vuitton, earlier this month the house posted an Instagram teaser video announcing that it would be re-igniting the beloved collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami on 1 January 2025. It comes two decades after the original partnership, masterminded by then creative director of Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs. While no images have been released, this is definitely something I'll be keeping my eye on...

However, it’s not all about heritage houses and classic pieces. Swedish brand Toteme have made waves with their T-Lock bag which was first released in 2022, which has famous fans including Katie Holmes and Rosie Huntington-Whitely. The Row’s Margaux bag has been dubbed the new Birkin, especially as it’s impossible for retailers to keep in stock. And Alaïa’s Le Teckel — which means ‘Dachshund’ in French — has become a cult classic within the fashion set since its debut in the house’s spring/summer 2024 collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, I’ve rounded up the best bags to invest in for 2025. The matrix of personal style, budget and longevity isn’t an easy one to master, but I believe you’ll manage.

Shop Best Investment Handbags for 2025

Prada Buckle Large Leather Handbag With Belt Prada, £ 4,500 The Prada Buckle bag is beloved by editors and fashion insiders. Incredibly chic but with plenty of room, this is a modern day it-bag well worth its price tag.

The Row Soft Margaux 17 Bag in Suede The Row, £5,190 What's left to say about the Margaux that hasn't already been said? Christened 'the new Birkin' if you see someone with one of these, they know their stuff — and what fashion to invest in.

Toteme T-Lock Leather Top Handle Toteme, £1,100 Toteme's T-Lock bags are a modern day classic. Understated yet classy, we love this ash colourway.

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag Alaïa, £1,560 This is a newcomer which has made serious impact. The Le Teckel isn't going anywhere fast — it also comes in a whole host of colours and textures.

Louis Vuitton Speedy Soft 30 Boho Bag Louis Vuitton, £3,750 As we've already explained, the Louis Vuitton Speedy is worth its weight in gold. We love this newer version from the house, which comes updated with charms.

Gucci Jackie Medium Shoulder Bag Gucci, £ 3,090 Named after Jackie Kennedy, the Gucci Jackie has stood the test of time. It recently appeared on SNL, under the arm of a performing Charli XCX, cementing its status as a modern day icon.

Dior Saddle Bag With Strap Dior, £3,600 John Galliano is responsible for Dior's infamous newspaper print and covetable saddle bag, both of which he introduced throughout his tenure. Dior have reissued both in an up-to-date version.

Loewe Flamenco Purse Loewe, £2,700 Loewe's Flamenco bag is instantly recognisable, with it's gathered top and side drawstrings. We love this deep burgundy colourway, complete with gold hardware.

Phoebe Philo Medium Kit Cabas Bag Phoebe Philo, £3,800 Phoebe Philo created some of the most iconic accessories in her time as creative director at french houses Chloé and Celine. She's now back with her own line, and as expected, the bags are to die for.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Leather Tote Bottega Veneta, £4,030 Another relative newcomer, Bottega's Andiamo bag has been a smash hit since it was introduced by Matthieu Blazy in his sophomore show for the house. Now he's moving to Chanel, we imagine these bags will become even more covetable, as a piece of fashion history.

Vintage Chanel Classic Double Flap Large Bag Chanel, £6,950 You simply cannot go wrong with vintage Chanel. It holds its value, and never ceases to look incredibly fashionable.