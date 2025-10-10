Ballet pumps, it's been fun. But with temperatures dropping over the next few weeks—seriously, my breath misted in front of my face for the first time a few days ago—it's time for something a little more heavy-duty. You don't have to go full Winter, submerging both feet in shoes that are track-soled and shearling-lined, but it does feel appropriate to move from bare legs to ankle boots. Am I right?

While you've got plenty of choice within this genre—from something kitten-heeled (sexy) to something rubber-strengthened (stompy)—what interests me right now is less the form and more the fabric.

I'm talking about suede, the velvet-smooth leather variant that has probably made its presence felt in your wardrobe over the past year, whether that's via a suede jacket, a suede handbag or a suede pair of trousers (yes, really).

For this particular moment in time, however, it's suede ankle boots that are holding my attention. What appeals is the fact that, together with a) a good coat and b) a good pair of jeans, they really do all the hard work for you in a season where comfort takes priority over looking chic—although, obviously, achieving both is the goal.

With an item this classic, talk of "trends" is perhaps redundant, although there are certain styles that will register as particularly AW25 (or, in fact, SS26; the catwalks were flush with examples of suede ankle boots, which means that if you invest now you're guaranteed to have hit your suede groove by Spring). If you're looking for a heel, the slender or slightly curved kitten looks particularly on-point with ankle-length trousers. A pointed or square-off toe also feels distinctly "now", although the classic rounded silhouette is also super easy to wear—and looks elegant with both shorter and longer hemlines.

When it comes to styling, trousers are best friends with ankle boots, from barrel-leg jeans, which look particularly sharp with a heel, to wider-leg styles that are cropped to reveal a few inches of boot above the ankle.

A shorter hemline isn't a no-no, however. Miniskirts can look brilliant with a flat Chelsea, or a studded biker that stops just below the mid-calf, but don't always get along with heels, FYI. One thing you might not immediately think to pair your suede ankle boots with is anything else suede. Overkill, no? Actually, no. Influencer Anouk Yve teamed her pointed suede pair with a single-breasted suede coat and—get this—what looked very much like a suede bucket bag. Too much of a good thing? When it comes to suede, there's no such thing.

