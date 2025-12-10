I've Found The 9 Best Room Sprays For Those Who Want Their Home To Smell Expensive

Transform your space

a close up of a woman&#039;s arm in a white loose-fit blouse spraying a room spray into the air
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Katie Thomas's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides

There's something about wintertime that makes me take home fragrance very seriously. I love to host year-round, but when the temperature drops, and we spend less time outside, my interior really comes into its own, including scent. Of course, at this time of year, I lean heavily on Christmas candles and reed diffusers in festive aromas, but as I learnt recently, there's an art to scenting the home and the best room sprays are essential tools that shouldn't be overlooked.

Room sprays offer an alternative way of filling your space with scent. Amanda Connock, founder of British fragrance brand Connock England, says that a room spray is the perfect way to refresh a room quickly and layers well with candles and diffusers. Whilst luxury candles certainly create a cosseting, cosy feel, a room spray is a great way to "finish with an instant lift".

I took Connock's advice this weekend when I held a Christmas drinks party. I used strong candles and electric diffusers to create a warm and atmospheric base, then spritzed the hallway and sitting room with room spray to welcome guests as they arrived.

As you would choose your candle and diffuser according to location, for example, a calming lavender for the bedroom or a rich amber for the sitting room, you should do the same with your room spray. Ally Head, Marie Claire's senior health and fitness editor, uses room sprays more than candles. She has three that she uses for the different areas of her home. "I'm a bit of a room spray obsessive," she says. "They instantly lift my mood and make me feel calmer. I feel like my space feels more put together when I use them (even if my house is actually a bit of a mess)."

Best room sprays 2025:

1. Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Joyeux Noel Perfume Gun

2. Byredo Bibliothéque Parfum Room Spray

3. L'Objet Rose Noire Room Spray

4. Loewe Honeysuckle Home Fragrance

5. Malin+Goetz Tomato Room Spray

6. Perfumer H Dandelion Room Spray

7. Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Room Spray

8. Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Room Spray

9. Aesop Istros Aromatique Room Spray

Katie Thomas
Katie Thomas
Senior Beauty Editor

Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market.