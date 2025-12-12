The Art of Gifting...with Leila Kashanipour

Jewellery designer and content creator Leila Kashanipour, has amassed an online communityof 161K followers, all drawn to her vibrant wardrobe that mixes prints, textures, and fabulous accessories—along with her expert styling tips, eye for design, and, most importantly, the authenticity she brings to her page. In addition to creating content, Kashanipour consults for jewellery labels and curates events for brands such as Chanel and Harvey Nichols. She also designs small capsule collections for her own line, LeiVanKash. With credentials like these, her opinion carries real weight. Here, as part of our Art of Gifting series, she shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting…

As I get older, I’ve realised that the gifts I value most are meaningful experiences and pieces I’ve admired for years. When planning gifts, I always start with the person—their taste, lifestyle, and what would genuinely bring them joy. I want everything I give to feel intentional and personal, never a gift for the sake of gifting.

The best winter gifts I have ever received are my children, Caspian and Carnelian. I am grateful for them every single day—they are truly the most meaningful gifts of all.

My most treasured material gifts tend to be jewellery and watches because they hold memories and become part of your story. One of the most special was a Patek Philippe Nautilus from my husband—something I had dreamed of for years and will cherish forever. He also recently gifted me another watch that had been on my wishlist for ages. I adore my Chanel Fine Jewellery Coco Crush ear cuff, another long-awaited favourite, and a beautiful peridot ring by Sabine Roemer, designed with grounding, calming energy in mind. Each piece feels deeply personal and meaningful.

I always try to choose something the person wouldn’t usually buy for themselves—something unique, thoughtful, and aligned with their personality. My goal is that they genuinely enjoy and use the gift, rather than it becoming “just another present.”

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Leila Kashanipour

For me, the answer is always jewellery. I would love to treat myself to a custom ring by Cece Jewellery—I adore her enamel signet rings and the way each piece tells a story. Jessica McCormack is another favourite; her Gypsy earrings have been on my wishlist for ages—timeless yet modern. I also love Ananya’s Chakra bracelets—they’re beautiful, meaningful, and absolutely on my “need” list. And Fernando Jorge’s new Vertex collection… I drool over it and will continue to do so for life. Sculptural, elegant, and utterly stunning.

WHAT TO BUY FOR...Your Most Stylish Friend

For my most stylish friends—Mirella and Gabby come to mind—I’d choose gifts that are chic, refined, and timeless. A beautifully curated Hermès diary or organiser is perfect for someone who appreciates elegance in everyday life. I also love Hermès beauty products—their makeup is sleek, minimal, and incredibly sophisticated. Vintage jewellery is always a winner, but skincare essentials like the Current Body LED mask are a standout too. For someone who wears minimal makeup, great skin is the ultimate luxury.

CurrentBody Skin Currentbody Skin Led Red Light Therapy Face Mask £299.99 at CurrentBody

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The One That Has Everything

When someone truly has everything, I love gifting an experience—something restorative like a spa day or a mini staycation. I’ve loved the Mandarin Oriental, and I’ve also heard incredible things about the Raffles Spa—it looks amazing. Experiences like these are calming, luxurious, and create memories that outlast objects. Depending on the person, I’ve also donated to their most cherished charity on their behalf, paired with a heartfelt wish for the health and well-being of their family. It’s meaningful, thoughtful, and deeply personal. For a stylish friend who truly has everything, I also love Matilda Goad's decorative homeware. Her new matchstick holders, for example, are incredibly chic—practical, sculptural, and perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any space.

Mandarin Oriental Egift Card Custom Price

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Person You Know Very Little About

A luxurious skincare or beauty set is always appreciated. Brands like Sisley, Irene Forte, or U Beauty feel indulgent and elegant without being too personal. I always include a gift receipt, just in case, so they can enjoy the gift fully.

Sisley Mascara Phyto-Noir Discovery Set Luke Edward Hall £57 at Sisley

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Aesthete

Aesthetes love beauty, craftsmanship, and thoughtful design. L’Objet pieces, Acqua di Parma sets, and Lalique crystal décor are perfect for elevating a home—they’re sophisticated, timeless, and luxurious.

Lalique Limited Zeila Panther Small Sculpture £419 at Lalique

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Table

A Bamford candle instantly enhances a festive table—soft, elegant, and atmospheric. They bring warmth and a sense of luxury without being overwhelming

Bamford Eucalyptus & Fir Tree Christmas Candle £40 at Bamford

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodie

For a foodie, I love Läderach’s pistachio chocolate—rich, smooth, and reminiscent of that decadent Dubai-style pistachio flavour. It’s indulgent and a standout gift. Reemie’s Cakes are another all-round winner. Her banoffee pie is universally adored, and her banana bundts are cosy and comforting—perfect for winter gifting and festive gatherings.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Furry Friends

I’m not the most experienced with pet gifts, but a soft, squishy toy is always a safe choice—simple, playful, and universally loved.

Pet Planet Ancol Small Bite Rabbit Dog Toy £4.48 at Pet Planet

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Kids

For children, I love stylish yet playful pieces. La Coqueta and Amaia offer beautiful, unique clothing and accessories, while Trotters is always a reliable go-to for high-quality children’s shoes.

Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL

Liberty London is magical in person. I always associate it with gifting. Their heritage scarves and homeware pieces make it a true destination.

(Image credit: Liberty)

Go-to Shops For Gifting?

The 125 Jewellery & Homeware Concept Store at Harvey Nichols is incredible. Their curation is very cool, fresh, and design-forward—perfect for statement jewellery and unique home pieces. And if you have an endless budget, they’ve just opened Ming—extraordinary, rare, and ultra-luxury pieces that feel truly unforgettable.

(Image credit: Harvey Nichols)

What is your signature wrapping style?

Wrapping is not my strongest talent, so I often ask for help. I love creative wrapping—Liberty’s printed papers and soft ribbons always elevate a gift. I also take inspiration from people like Harriet Haskell-Thomas, whose inventive wrapping ideas are endlessly inspiring.

