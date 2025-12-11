Cracked Cuticles Be Gone—Say Goodbye to Seasonal Dryness With One of the 8 Best Hand Creams

Skin saviours for every budget

model backstage at fashion week with smooth hands and a pink manicure
With the chill well and truly setting in, there's no time like the present to invest in one of the best hand creams. Yes, they're fantastic for quenching dry, flaky skin, but they also play a crucial role in nail care and general self care too. So whether you suffer from chapped hands, dry cuticles, or simply want to pamper your skin, it's worth having a luxurious hand cream at the ready.

I'm guilty of having a slightly indulgent facial skincare routine, but doing almost nothing to the rest of my body—and it's beginning to show. I've noticed the dryness on my hands becoming more prevalent as temperatures drop, and decided its about time I pay as much attention to them as I do to my complexion. After all, they spend just as much time exposed and in the sun.

As well as rounding up my personal favourites and hand creams for mature skin, I've called on the expertise of the Marie Claire UK editors to get their top picks too. So whether you're shopping for yourself or hunting for a stocking filler or luxury beauty gift for a loved one, you can be sure each hand cream in this guide will make a tangible difference to your hand health.

1. Nursem Caring Hand Cream

2. Bamford Geranium Hand Balm

3. Dr Sam's Flawless Hand Therapy

4. Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Hand Cream

5. L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

5. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Hand Cream

6. Joonbyrd Wonder.Land Hand Lotion Mini

7. Glossier Hand Cream

8. Beauty Pie Super Retinol

