Cracked Cuticles Be Gone—Say Goodbye to Seasonal Dryness With One of the 8 Best Hand Creams

With the chill well and truly setting in, there's no time like the present to invest in one of the best hand creams. Yes, they're fantastic for quenching dry, flaky skin, but they also play a crucial role in nail care and general self care too. So whether you suffer from chapped hands, dry cuticles, or simply want to pamper your skin, it's worth having a luxurious hand cream at the ready.

I'm guilty of having a slightly indulgent facial skincare routine, but doing almost nothing to the rest of my body—and it's beginning to show. I've noticed the dryness on my hands becoming more prevalent as temperatures drop, and decided its about time I pay as much attention to them as I do to my complexion. After all, they spend just as much time exposed and in the sun.

As well as rounding up my personal favourites and hand creams for mature skin, I've called on the expertise of the Marie Claire UK editors to get their top picks too. So whether you're shopping for yourself or hunting for a stocking filler or luxury beauty gift for a loved one, you can be sure each hand cream in this guide will make a tangible difference to your hand health.

Shop the best hand creams

1. Nursem Caring Hand Cream

Nursem Caring Hand Cream £7.49 at Boots "Nursem has my whole heart. The recent Marie Claire Skin Awards winner was developed by hospital staff to help combat the cracking and irritation caused by constant washing. With every tube you buy, the brand gives supplies of its caring hand cream to nurses and midwives, making sure they are looked after too. It's a brilliantly effective cream whether you work in a hospital or not, which I don't. I love that it hydrates quickly without leaving behind a sticky residue, which so many do." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Bamford Geranium Hand Balm

Bamford Geranium Hand Balm £26 at Liberty UK "Bamford’s classic geranium hand cream has been a staple on my bedside table for years now, and I have no plans to change that. Not only does it smell divine, it also has the perfect consistency that glides on beautifully and absorbs quickly without ever being sticky." - Clementina Jackson, Fashion Editor

3. Dr Sam's Flawless Hand Therapy

Dr Sam's Flawless Hand Therapy £16 at Sephora UK "My hands get so dry in winter, and I always resort to Dr Sam's as itis so soothing and absorbs quickly. It also includes ingredients like bakuchiol, niacinamide, shea butter and squalane to keep hands firm, moisturised and target signs of sun damage." - Sophie Cookson, eCommerce Analyst

4. Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Hand Cream

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Hand Cream £7.10 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK This particular hand cream is my top recommendation if you get eczema or have very sensitive skin. Aveeno was recommended me to a dermatologist years ago when I was suffering with red, inflamed acne, and the brand's been a staple in my routine ever since. Formulated with oats, this cream works to soothe redness and nourish the skin without any greasiness or irritation. Working to visibly restore the skin’s natural barriers, it lasts pretty much all day and improves the skin the more you use it.

5. L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream £25 at Amazon UK L'Occitane's hand cream went viral for its thick, cream cheese-like texture that provides eight hours of hydration. The nourishing formula is ideal for those who like to massage their hands or who prefer a whipped texture that will make your hands feel like they're slipping under a soft blanket. The scent is divine, and this tube is the ideal size for stashing in your handbag. A little also goes a very long way, making it worth the slightly higher price point.

5. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Hand Cream

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Hand Cream £9 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK If you're familiar with the Cicaplast range, you'll know how hydrating it is. This cream provides a protective barrier over the skin, so it's a brilliant option if you want to get ahead of your hand care and prevent any damage. It's formulated for hardworking hands that are regularly exposed to environmental aggressors, so it packs a punch in terms of hydration and repair. But again, it never leaves any oiliness behind.

6. Joonbyrd Wonder.Land Hand Lotion Mini

Joonbyrd Wonder.land Hand Lotion Mini £14 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK I've become a huge fan of Joonbyrd's products, and this hand cream is no exception. It's rich in ceramides which deliver lipid-rich moisture straight to the skin, with a gorgeous amber and jasmine scent. Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and inulin also protect against water loss and even skin tone over time too. The mini size is ideal for travel, and I love this sleek packaging too.

7. Glossier Hand Cream

Glossier Hand Cream £20 at Glossier Trust Glossier to design a hand cream in a palm-sized pod with a flip-top lid for easy one-handed application. And I've not even got to the best bit yet: the product inside. Hitting the sweet spot between a lotion and cream, nutrient-rich moisturisers (meadow foam seed oil and coconut fruit) absorb fast (about 5 seconds to be exact) before a virtually invisible film forms over the skin to protect it from aggressors. I can't get enough of the You scent too.

8. Beauty Pie Super Retinol