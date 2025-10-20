Camille Rowe's New Reformation Collab is the Key to Nailing French-Girl Style

If there's one thing that never goes out of style, it's the French girl aesthetic . Known for their effortless, minimalist, yet far-from-dull approach to everyday dressing, French women have forever served as a go-to source of fashion inspiration for those in the know.

Paris-born model and actor Camille Rowe is a prime example, frequently spotted wearing unique vintage pieces and a veritable master of the art of off-duty style. Little wonder she's considered one of the most iconic French It girls of our generation.

And now, channelling her signature style has just got that much easier thanks to Reformation. For Autumn/Winter 2025, the LA-based sustainable fashion brand has partnered with Rowe to create a 20-piece limited-edition capsule collection, that drops online and in stores today.

This marks Rowe's second collaboration with the brand, and features everyday French girl wardrobe essentials alongside sparkling and sensual silhouettes that are perfect for party season—all befitting of the actor's signature easy-chic aesthetic, and peppered with romantic vintage influences.

(Image credit: Reformation)

Think: versatile day-to-night blazers, low-waisted trousers, and cashmere V-neck jumpers, as well as a strong selection of eveningwear that includes lingerie-inspired camis and silk dresses decorated with beaded chains.

"We really honed in on references from Paris in the 1920s and 1930s, and there's a focus on tailoring and attention to detail throughout," explains Rowe. "I really focused on demonstrating how elements like beading and tassels, or the placement of stitching, can make a big difference in the overall impact of the piece."

And, of course, no French girl-inspired look would be complete without some epic accessories—which is why Reformation has introduced the Camille handbag in three different colourways, including a fierce leopard-print that is her personal favourite (and bound to be a cult must-have this season).

So, whether you're looking to introduce a little Parisian chic into your wardrobe, are already on the hunt for some standout party pieces, or in the market for a fashionable treat to put some pep in your step this autumn, it's well worth taking a peek at the Camille Rowe x Reformation collection before it inevitably sells out. To help, I've selected my 8 top picks, below.