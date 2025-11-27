Rixo Is Easily My Most Recommended Dress Brand, and It’s Offering a Rare Discount This Week

Notorious for its occasion dresses and loved by the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge and the Princess of Wales, Rixo certainly knows how to make elevated investment pieces that find themselves at the top of every fashion-conscious person's wishlist. So, it's only natural that when there's a chance to shop the British brand's most timeless bestsellers for a notable discount, I'm all ears.

There are plenty of Black Friday sales that I steer clear of—I am a huge proponent of buying less and investing in higher quality pieces that will stay in your capsule wardrobe for decades. However, Rixo's sale isn't one of them. I have a few Rixo pieces in my collection that continue to look good as new even after countless wears and washes, and there is almost no design the label has produced that I can see losing its appeal any time soon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With party season upon us, the need for a dress you can turn to on repeat is firmly back. And I can very confidently say that any Rixo gown will remain in your collection for weddings, cocktail parties, or even Christmas Day. But it's not just dresses—Rixo's iconic leopard coat, floaty blouses, and elevated knitwear are all worth a look in too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The good news is the brand's Black Friday sale is now officially underway, with 25% off site wide. That means you can find the best Rixo dresses, the sought-after Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collab, and Rixo x Billie Bhatia for an impressive discount.

Look no further for Black Friday capsule wardrobe buys, carefully curated to help you narrow down the very best investment buys.

Shop Rixo's Black Friday sale