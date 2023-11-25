Reformation's Black Friday sale is now up to 25% off site wide- and we've handpicked all the best pieces
These are guaranteed to sell out.
There are few brands as globally beloved as Reformation. Known for its coveted trend-led pieces and sustainable business model, the label is a favourite of celebrities, It-girls and editors alike, counting almost everyone in the fashion industry as a fan.
With an impressive take on sustainability, the brand is 100% carbon-neutral and aims to become fully Climate Positive by 2025. The brand is transparent on their creation process and holds its transparency report online for customers to contribute in tracking the brand's progress.
This and many more reasons are why I call myself a massive Reformation fan. From its iconic dresses, timeless denim and cashmere knitwear- there is bound to be something for everyone. The brand which rarely goes on sale, is now offering 25% across its site for a limited time. Fashion girls rejoice as this is a rare opportunity that is not one to passed up on.
Wether you're looking for a holiday outfit or even a chic dress for your upcoming nuptials, here are some of my top pick's to grant you some inspiration.
THE BEST OUTERWEAR IN REFORMATION'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE:
Reformation Ronda Silk Dress, £561
was £748 | Reformation
When it comes to sustainable bridal wear with a much more affordable price point, look no further than Reformation. This Ronda Silk Dress is a dream with its adjustable straps and flattering asymmetric neckline.
Reformation Colleen Top, £188
was £141 | Reformation
Fitted, chic, and just so dreamy.
Reformation Muse Tee, £28.50
was £38 | Reformation
Fun fact: I wear a white top daily so I consider myself an expert on the best white t-shirts. The Muse tee by Reformation is by far part of my top 5.
Reformation Carly High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans, £111
was £148 | Reformation
Another fun fact: I pair my trusty white t-shirt with a pair of slouchy jeans daily. So as with the previous pick, I am quite experienced when it comes to denim. This pair offers the beauty of a slouchy denim number with the added benefits of a flattering often seen on slightly tighter jeans. The perfect combination.
Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat, £201
was £268 | Reformation
'Tis the season for flats. Ruby, pink, black, satin, and leather, this shoe is everywhere this season. And for a good reason, if you have been eyeing a good quality pair, look no further.
Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Corduroy Pants, £126
was £168 | Reformation
Reformation's trousers and jeans are some of the most flattering bottoms I have ever tried. I've been eyeing this pair of corduroys for a while now, so I'm fairly excited to finally invest.
Reformation Medium Chiara Convertible Bag, £298.50
was £398 | Reformation
Just this year, Reformation launched its stellar collection of bags with it-girl Camila Morrone as at the forefront of the campaign. Fast forward a couple of months, and this successful launch is now on sale. Which is your top pick?
Reformation Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck, £223.50
was £298 | Reformation
Earlier this year, I stole a cashmere Reformation sweater from my mum, and I've never looked back. This classic oatmeal colour is made from recycled cashmere and the perfect pay-back gift for my mum this holiday season.
Reformation Mason Pant, £133.50
was £178 | Reformation
Relaxed fit, flattering workwear trousers are always an incredible investment. This pair includes pleated detailing and is fitted at the waist for an extra flattering look.
Reformation Francesca Moto Boot, £373.50
was £498 | Reformation
The biker boot has been on my list all summer long so I'm really pleased to see a sustainable, edgy, and totally comfortable pair on sale. This model is made from vachetta, which is a firmer leather that ages beautifully.
Sofia Piza is the Producer and Writer at Marie Claire UK.
After living in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London- just a mere 5,000 miles away from her native Mexico.
These days, you can find Sofia helping in all things production and scavenging the internet for the latest TikTok trends. Sofia got her start in the fashion industry working in retail and PR before taking the leap into journalism and production- living her happiest and most authentic life.
-
-