The most popular audiobooks on Spotify in 2025

The tree is finally up, you've maximised your 2026 annual leave and there's a constant trail of Celebrations wrappers on the arm of the sofa. It can only mean one thing; it's Christmas, and the Spotify Wrapped numbers are in. Maybe you've been listening to West End Girl on repeat since October, or perhaps the release of Wicked: For Good reminded you just how much you love a belter of a musical theatre number. Either way, it's time to find out about your listening habits in 2025 - and it's at this point in the year that you realise you might just be a Swiftie.

While the annual Spotify Wrapped data is a fun way to remember (and, if you're brave, share) the musical soundtrack to your year, the platform is now including audiobook data for the first time. Audio content has positively exploded in popularity in recent years - the podcast industry is reportedly worth a whopping $30 billion - and now, more readers than ever are leaning into audiobooks to reach their Goodreads target. In 2025, Spotify Audiobooks Wrapped will tell you the total number of audiobooks you listened to, your top genre, and it'll also include a top audiobook image cover as a social share card.

And if you're wondering how your audiobook consumption compares to the rest of the UK, the nation is hooked on - quelle surprise - fantasy fiction, with the likes of Rebecca Yarros, Sarah J. Maas and George R. R. Martin making the top 10. But it was former financial trader Gary Stevenson's book, The Trading Game, that came out on top.

Take a look at Spotify's top 10 audiobooks in 2025:

Top 10 Audiobooks in the UK - Spotify Wrapped 2025

(Image credit: Spotify)

When it comes to a full breakdown of the UK's favourite audiobook genres, however, the numbers look a little different. The top genre is mystery and thriller, followed by fiction and literature, and sci-fi and fantasy finish in third place. Other notable genres include romance, biography and memoir, and history.

Top 10 Audiobook Genres in the UK

Mystery and Thriller

Fiction and Literature

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

Romance

Biography and Memoir

History

Kids and Family

Self-Help

Teen and Young Adult

Arts and Entertainment

Happy Spotify Wrapped day!