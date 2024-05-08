This 10 items my French friends are buying right now

As a French fashion editor, one of the things I most get asked about is how Parisian, or French women as a whole, achieve that world-recognised chic and timeless style.

I know what I love at the moment, but having lived in London for over a decade, my tastes have become far more eclectic, so I thought I'd ask my Parisian friends instead, and here is what they're buying.

The white shirt

Elodie Graham, Head of Global PR at Manu Atelier reveals: " For me the wardrobe of a French girl is about simplicity, elegance and timeless pieces. French girls are more about having classical pieces, classic but with an element that makes a difference. For example we all have that perfect oversized white shirt but it needs to have the perfect fit and it’s actually hard to find. I love the ones from COS or The Frankie Shop. COS do a really a nice one in Linen which is perfect for the summer. It’s got the perfect oversize fit, I like my shirts to not be tailored. The French touch will be always unbuttoned around the neck, with the sleeves rolled up and also tucked into your pair of jeans."

The high-waisted jeans

"Jeans are also another must have - us frenchies we like them high waisted and straight - very Brigitte Bardot, and colour wise we love them in a dark blue or cream/white jeans. I love Anine Bing jeans - they have the perfect fit and they are quite long which for me is a nice change," Elodie says.

The denim shorts

Marissa Cox, Content Creator & Writer (Instagram & Substack), who has lived in Paris for over a decade says, "Summer's version of a good pair of jeans. I'll be dressing these up with sandals and a fancier top in the evening or wearing them over a swimsuit for lunch during a day at the beach. I also love the baggier, cuffed style that will make them look a little more relaxed, as is the current trend. "

The designer sandals

"Shoe wise - the classic Oran sandals from Hermes are definitely a French must have. I have both Oran and Chypre in black they are the perfect summer sandals. They are so confortable and chic and I like the fact that the Oran can easily be worn during the day at the beach but also for an evening they can easily dress up any outfit. The Chypre are a more modern and city day sandal. Next on my shopping list are the Oran in black (of course) but with the white stitching," says Elodie.

Marissa adds: "I've been wearing the Rosa sandal for years and have it in a few different colour ways. I just received the new season shade in a slightly more elevated brown suede style and cannot wait to wear it when the weather gets warmer with a long dress or linen trousers."

The bag

Elodie says, "Another important element of our summer wardrobes is our raffia bags. French woman do love their bags, from the Celine basket bag to Saint Laurent new raphia ICARE bag and Manu Atelier revisited Tote du Jour in crochet these bags offer all the elements of a summer bag whilst offering a chic and structured bag making it the perfect city bag."

For Albane Criscione, Chief of Staff and French bank BNP, it's all about the basket bag she can "throw my life in, and it can follow me from city to beach and vice versa".

The espadrilles

"Every Parisian woman worth her salt has a pair of these in her wardrobe, which she wears every single summer, with short denim skirt or linen suits," says Albane.

The linen set

"Linen is of course a summer staple, but I particularly like wearing it in a more elevated way, such as tailoring. I've been eyeing up this matching skirt and waistcoat set by Arket," Marissa says.

The statement earrings

Albane says, "if you want to do shells the chic way, then it's all about these spiral earrings, a subtle take on the trend".

The sunglasses

Albane says: "Sunglasses instantly elevate any outfit, and Jimmy Fairly styles - all of them - are my go-to".

The hat

Elodie says, "Another must have for the summer is that cool fashion statement ‘casquette'. I am obsessed with the one Miu Miu has just released in denim."