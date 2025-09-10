If You Love Reformation for Polished Wardrobe Staples, Wait Until You See Their Newly Launched Jewellery Line
Everyday pieces to reach for on repeat
“It’s Reformation,” is the two-word phrase you’ll have found yourself repeating (over and over again) this summer if you were lucky enough to spend a few sultry months wearing its dresses. As of this autumn, however, the brand is pivoting, launching its first-ever in-house jewellery collection, with the kind of everyday necklaces, earrings and bracelets that will make finding an outfit “plus-one” that much easier in the morning. And the fact that Clare Waight Keller consulted on it means you know it’s going to be chic with a capital “C”...
Available to shop from today, and made from 100% recycled metals such as 24-karat gold, sterling silver and brass, the new Reformation jewellery collection features organic shapes that are sure to semaphore effortlessness, rather like one of the brand’s throw-on-and-go slip dresses.
This autumn has ushered in an era of statement necklaces. Michelle Williams on the red carpet wearing polka dots and a giant shell pendant, for example—and the brand has tapped into the nostalgic trend with a plethora of cord styles.
My personal favourite is the Dolores, a tassel necklace in either gold or silver that will drape beautifully down your torso, whether you’re wearing a white tee or a whisper-thin lace camisole. To level up your 9-5 wardrobe try Carmel, a blob pendant that, despite that description, is the definition of elegant.
For earrings lovers, Reformation has the modern version of your mum’s clip-ons, with styles that offer something a little more exciting than your average pair of hoops. The Joan features two sideways chain-links, with a spring-back fastening, perfect for jazzing up a white button-down for office days. Mabel is a hoop, although there’s nothing standard about her, with archival onyx detailing made from stones that were previously leftover, returned or rejected by suppliers.
Choose wisely and, like the brand’s dresses, your necklace, earrings, ring or bracelet will become a hard-working part of your wardrobe. Just be prepared to use the aforementioned phrase several times a day.
Shop The Best Reformation Jewellery
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.