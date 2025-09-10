“It’s Reformation,” is the two-word phrase you’ll have found yourself repeating (over and over again) this summer if you were lucky enough to spend a few sultry months wearing its dresses. As of this autumn, however, the brand is pivoting, launching its first-ever in-house jewellery collection, with the kind of everyday necklaces, earrings and bracelets that will make finding an outfit “plus-one” that much easier in the morning. And the fact that Clare Waight Keller consulted on it means you know it’s going to be chic with a capital “C”...

Available to shop from today, and made from 100% recycled metals such as 24-karat gold, sterling silver and brass, the new Reformation jewellery collection features organic shapes that are sure to semaphore effortlessness, rather like one of the brand’s throw-on-and-go slip dresses.

(Image credit: Reformation)

This autumn has ushered in an era of statement necklaces. Michelle Williams on the red carpet wearing polka dots and a giant shell pendant, for example—and the brand has tapped into the nostalgic trend with a plethora of cord styles.

My personal favourite is the Dolores , a tassel necklace in either gold or silver that will drape beautifully down your torso, whether you’re wearing a white tee or a whisper-thin lace camisole. To level up your 9-5 wardrobe try Carmel , a blob pendant that, despite that description, is the definition of elegant.

For earrings lovers, Reformation has the modern version of your mum’s clip-ons, with styles that offer something a little more exciting than your average pair of hoops. The Joan features two sideways chain-links, with a spring-back fastening, perfect for jazzing up a white button-down for office days. Mabel is a hoop, although there’s nothing standard about her, with archival onyx detailing made from stones that were previously leftover, returned or rejected by suppliers.

(Image credit: Reformation)

Choose wisely and, like the brand’s dresses, your necklace, earrings, ring or bracelet will become a hard-working part of your wardrobe. Just be prepared to use the aforementioned phrase several times a day.

Shop The Best Reformation Jewellery