Animal print tends to split people into two distinct camps: lovers or haters. It sparks debates—is leopard print a neutral? (I’d argue yes) and can zebra print work for minimalists? (also, yes). Either way, the playful pattern is impossible to ignore right now.

A quick scroll through Google Trends proves it: searches for Adidas leopard-print trainers, animal-print maxi skirts and even animal-print duvet covers are climbing steadily. Meanwhile, on the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways, designers leaned into the statement print with full force.

Roberto Cavalli doubled down with leopard-print coats and snake-print co-ords, Balmain went bold with zebra, and Coach experimented with oversized, fuzzy faux fur.More labels still looked to animal print accessories as their entry point: Anna Sui’s hats, Brandon Maxwell’s leopard scarves, and luxe iterations from Prada and Bottega Veneta too—proof that even the most refined fashion houses can’t resist a walk on the wild side.

Clementina Jackson styling a zebra print bag (Image credit: Future/Clementina Jackson)

It’s a sentiment echoed by Marie Claire's very own Fashion Editor Clementina Jackson. “I wear a lot of black and neutral-coloured clothing, and tend towards a pared-back, minimalist style—so I have long been a fan of using animal print accessories to add some much-needed pizzazz to my looks,” she says. “There’s nothing cooler, in my opinion, than the unexpected pop of a leopard-print boot peeking out from beneath tailored trousers, elevating a classic LBD with a zebra-print bag, or the fun of pairing cow-print ballerinas with jeans and a T-shirt.”

Her styling advice? Invest wisely. "The trick is to choose accessories made from quality fabrics to ensure the prints feel chic rather than cheap—think leather, calf or pony hair,” Clementina adds. So yes, that Prada bag or those Alaïa heeled flip-flops are justified purchases. That said, high street gems can still hold their own. I, for one, recently picked up a pair of Topshop pony-hair cow-print mules and have never felt more easily inducted into the animal-print accessories pack. Vintage is also your friend here, says Clementina: "resale sites are treasure troves for timeless, well-made pieces."

Lauren Cunningham wearing Topshop cow print mules (Image credit: Future/Lauren Cunningham)

Of course, the real question is which print to commit to. For first-timers, snake is an easy in—it comes in a wide range of shades and wears like a subtle neutral. Zebra, with its monochrome palette, feels tailor-made for minimalist wardrobes. Cow print offers something a little fresher and more playful, while leopard remains the perennial favourite, cropping up on everything from boots to silk scarves.

Whichever camp you fall into, the message from the runways—and our wardrobes—is clear: animal print isn’t going anywhere. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite ways to wear it now.

Shop Animal Print Accessories