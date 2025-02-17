Reformation's new-in section is one of the most premium on the market right now—17 pieces to elevate any capsule wardrobe
Be warned, you'll want one of everything
Reformation might not be a British high street stalwart just yet, but it is easily one of the best shopping destinations for sustainable, contemporary items that will effortlessly pad out your capsule wardrobe. The LA-born brand releases limited-edition collections every week, so there's never a shortage of trendy pieces to browse.
But if you're anything like me, you might find mindlessly scrolling the new-in section to be tedious and overwhelming. Well, I've done all the hard work for you and picked out the very best that Reformation has to offer for the season. Packed full of spring/summer 2025 trends, pink accents, double denim, stripes, fair isle jumpers, and a healthy dose of transitional weather investments, there's plenty to pull you out of a style rut.
Or if you prefer to keep things classic and timeless, Reformation has that nailed too. Think sleek tailoring, elevated basics, and premium leather footwear that will have you desperate to outfit repeat.
Look no further for a fully curated edit of Reformation's best new-in buys that you'll want to snap up before they sell out—with free shipping over £100 and taxes and duties included too.
And once you've successfully whetted your shopping appetite, why not have a look at our roundups of the hottest Zara new in picks, as well as Cos new in and Arket new in too?
Shop Reformation's best new-in pieces
Upgrade your basic denim jacket with this chic bomber you will live in come spring.
With a relaxed fit, these 100% silk trousers offer the comfort of pyjamas with a refined feel.
This suede bag can easily rival designer buys in terms of both style and quality.
These are some of the best leather trousers I've found this season—but be warned, they're selling out at record speed.
If you're after wedding guest heels you will wear again and again, these fit the bill perfectly.
This relaxed cashmere knit is ideal for layering when the chill sets in.
Suede bags are set to be everywhere this season and this knotted design gives a truly premium look.
The ballet flat trend will remain just as strong in 2025, but these will stand out from classic silhouettes without compromising on wearability.
This pleated skirt will go with everything in your wardrobe, and it works for all seasons.
