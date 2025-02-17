Reformation's new-in section is one of the most premium on the market right now—17 pieces to elevate any capsule wardrobe

Be warned, you'll want one of everything

Reformation might not be a British high street stalwart just yet, but it is easily one of the best shopping destinations for sustainable, contemporary items that will effortlessly pad out your capsule wardrobe. The LA-born brand releases limited-edition collections every week, so there's never a shortage of trendy pieces to browse.

But if you're anything like me, you might find mindlessly scrolling the new-in section to be tedious and overwhelming. Well, I've done all the hard work for you and picked out the very best that Reformation has to offer for the season. Packed full of spring/summer 2025 trends, pink accents, double denim, stripes, fair isle jumpers, and a healthy dose of transitional weather investments, there's plenty to pull you out of a style rut.

Or if you prefer to keep things classic and timeless, Reformation has that nailed too. Think sleek tailoring, elevated basics, and premium leather footwear that will have you desperate to outfit repeat.

Look no further for a fully curated edit of Reformation's best new-in buys that you'll want to snap up before they sell out—with free shipping over £100 and taxes and duties included too.

Shop Reformation's best new-in pieces

Mette Lived-In Denim Bomber Jacket
Mette Lived-In Denim Bomber Jacket

Upgrade your basic denim jacket with this chic bomber you will live in come spring.

Olina Silk Pant
Olina Silk Pant

With a relaxed fit, these 100% silk trousers offer the comfort of pyjamas with a refined feel.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Oversized Patrizia Bag

This suede bag can easily rival designer buys in terms of both style and quality.

Veda Kennedy Wide Leg Leather Pant
Veda Kennedy Wide Leg Leather Pant

These are some of the best leather trousers I've found this season—but be warned, they're selling out at record speed.

Beck Linen Trench
Beck Linen Trench

Level up your office outfits with this premium linen trench.

Samantha Heeled Sandal
Samantha Heeled Sandal

If you're after wedding guest heels you will wear again and again, these fit the bill perfectly.

Naomi Mini Tote
Naomi Mini Tote

Made from silky calf hair, this is a timeless tote for all the essentials.

Louise Cashmere Polo Sweater
Louise Cashmere Polo Sweater

This relaxed cashmere knit is ideal for layering when the chill sets in.

Drew Low Rise Short
Drew Low Rise Short

Look no further for your spring alternative to sharp suiting.

Rhea Hobo Bag
Rhea Hobo Bag

Suede bags are set to be everywhere this season and this knotted design gives a truly premium look.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

This soft cashmere cardi comes in fifteen timeless hues.

Ulla Ballet Flat
Ulla Ballet Flat

The ballet flat trend will remain just as strong in 2025, but these will stand out from classic silhouettes without compromising on wearability.

Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket
Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket

Pull any casual ensemble together with this suede shacket.

Veda Rory Leather Short
Veda Rory Leather Short

And you can't go wrong with the matching shorts.

Zinnia Low Waist Skirt
Zinnia Low Waist Skirt

This pleated skirt will go with everything in your wardrobe, and it works for all seasons.

Veda Celine Jacket
Veda Celine Jacket

Hop on the butter yellow trend with this timeless and wearable silhouette.

Vida Linen Low Rise Pant
Vida Linen Low Rise Pant

Ditch your wool pinstripe trousers for this breathable linen style this spring.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

