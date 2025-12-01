Chelsy Davy’s Friends Discuss Her Split From Prince Harry in a Surprising Statement

Chelsy Davy's friends have described her break up from Prince Harry as 'the best thing that ever happened to her' in a recent statement.

Davy dated Prince Harry between 2004 and 2010, with the media attention and scrutiny said to be the reasons behind their split.

Prince Harry has since spoken about their break up, confirming that he 'understood her desire for freedom'.

Prince Harry's former relationship with Chelsy Davy has returned to the headlines, as friends of the Zimbabwean businesswoman have officially weighed in on their break up.

Prince Harry dated Chelsy Davy on and off from 2004 to 2010, with the media attention and lack of privacy that comes with royal life reportedly being the reason for their split.

"[Chelsy] knew, as [Cressida Bonas] did, that royal life just wasn’t for her," royal expert and Majesty Editor-in-Chief Ingrid Seward explained to the Mirror. "She was intelligent enough to see that from an early age.

"She wasn’t overpowered by ambition to better herself, or to marry into the Royal Family," she continued. "At the end, she said to him: 'There’s no way this is ever going to be my future.'"

Now happily married to her hotelier husband Sam Cutmore-Scott, with the couple sharing two children, her friends have explained that she "has never been happier".

"It’s strange to think of the parallel life she would be living if she’d stayed with Harry," a friend of Davy recently told the Daily Mail. "But that was a long, long time ago. That break-up was probably the best thing that ever happened to her."

"The whole world isn’t made to put up with constant scrutiny, and I don’t know if Chels could bear it, and I couldn’t ask her to," Prince Harry has previously recalled of their break up in his memoir. "Chels insisted that she was not sure if she was prepared for all of that. A whole life with someone on your heels? What could I say to her?

"I completely understood her desire for freedom," he continued. "If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either. I would miss her very much, but I understood she put her freedom first. If I had the choice, I’d want to live like that as well.”