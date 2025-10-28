Party Season is Approaching—and Kaia Gerber’s New Mango Collection is Here to Help You Dress the Part

There are few people whose style I envy quite so much as Kaia Gerber's. Effortlessly chic, elegant yet unassuming, and with a certain underlying Nineties minimalist cool-girl vibe to boot, the 24-year-old supermodel is always impeccably dressed. No doubt her genes play a major part in what makes her aesthetic so alluring too, but while those can't be replicated by us mere mortals, her wardrobe very much can thanks to an ongoing collaboration with Mango.

The high-street brand tapped Gerber as an ambassador earlier this year, though beyond lending her face to the cause, the model has also provided style inspiration in the form of collaboration collections—and her latest might just be the best yet.

(Image credit: Courtesy mango)

Kaia Gerber's third collection for Mango is all about party dressing, and drops online and in stores today—just in time for the fast-approaching festive season.

Reflecting the model's own approach to evening attire, the capsule is dominated by black; that timeless, endlessly versatile shade that oozes understated chic and sultry after-dark energy like no other.

(Image credit: Courtesy mango)

There are sharp tailored separates made to be worn with nothing underneath, a blazer-dress good enough to give the celebrity-loved Wardrobe.NYC style a run for its money, leather bomber jackets, LBDs and sheer, sparkly party tops aplenty—alongside a pair of rhinestone-embellished jeans that are sure to be a sell-out.

That said, there are a few pops of colour and metallics in the collection too—the purple open-back draped gown, slinky silver dress, pink crystal halter top, and faux-fur purple jacket being particular highlights. It's worth taking a good look at the accessories for an easy way to level up your existing ensembles, too

(Image credit: Courtesy Mango)

So, if you're tempted by the idea of sorting your party season wardrobe in one fell swoop, Kaia Gerber has just made it that much easier. Below, my top 9 picks from the collection that will make excellent additions to your wardrobe, and dance their way through countless parties still to come.