It’s not often that cult LA label Reformation, best known for its floral summer dresses, has a sale, but this Black Friday it will be, and it’s going to be a good one.

Reformation is going to be offering a 30% discount for everything live on its website, and I mean everything. This includes all the aforementioned dresses, which are perfect for seasonal and party dressing, as well as classic denim, jumpers and coats, all ideal for updating your wardrobe for the upcoming colder months.

The sale will start on Thursday 26th November and will run through to Monday 30th November

While the label is known for its summer dresses, the autumn/winter offering is pretty brilliant too. Think velvet and satin dresses, chunky knitwear, jeans, jumper dresses and the most important right now: loungewear.

It also now has a wedding dress collection in case you’re getting married soon, and I love the alternative bride vibes it has.

And the best news is that now that Reformation has a UK site, you won’t need to spend more on shipping at taxes like before. Now if you’re ready to treat yourself, here’s what you’ll be able to buy in the sale (not it won’t start until the 26th, but here’s how much they will cost in the sale).