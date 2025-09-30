Everyone’s Wearing This One Jacket Right Now — and It’s Surprisingly Easy To Style
Practical and chic
When it comes to updating your everyday wardrobe basics, you can always rely on Fashion Month for inspiration. With Milan Fashion Week now wrapped and Paris Fashion Week kicking off yesterday, we’ve been keeping an eye out for outfit ideas, new-season trends, and—most importantly—pieces worth investing in.
For Spring/Summer 2026, the emphasis is on practical yet stylish wardrobe essentials. And although the catwalks are showcasing clothes that won’t hit stores until next spring, who says you need to wait to be inspired?
That’s why we’re already looking at trends we can incorporate into our autumn wardrobes—one of which is the highly popular jacket silhouette known as the technical bomber jacket.
Aesthetically, it blends the design sensibilities of a raincoat with the structure of a bomber jacket, resulting in a stylish yet wearable everyday cover-up. As seen on the runways at London Fashion Week, the technical bomber is evolving beyond its sportswear roots and entering everyday wardrobes. At Mithridate and Kent & Curwen, it was styled with polo tops and skirts, while Johanna Parv opted for a more traditional approach, pairing it with biker shorts and heels.
Characterised by its distinct, cropped silhouette that echoes a retro ’80s windbreaker, this iteration is versatile and easy to style—without the worry of cheesy prints.
This modern take often features a funnel-neck collar and voluminous sleeves, which not only lend a timeless look but also provide warmth for the colder days ahead. They can be layered under cashmere jumpers, eliminating the need for a scarf.
For a polished autumnal office look, style technical bomber jackets with a pair of straight-leg jeans or tailored trousers paired with kitten heels or flats (weather permitting).
Of course, for the oversize-averse, opt for less voluminous bottoms, such as flared jeans or capri trousers. Alternatively, as styled by our Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah, pair them with a midi skirt and knee-high boots for a refined approach.
To put it simply, consider technical bomber jackets as your new fail-safe day-to-night jacket, suitable for any season. Ready to give them a go? Below, find our favourite styles.
Shop technical bomber jackets
Featuring a funnel neck collar, this Massimo Dutti piece offers a sophisticated high-street approach.
