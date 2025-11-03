As Christmas events, winter weddings, festive drinks, dinner parties, and glitzy nights out begin to rapidly fill our calendars for the coming months, thoughts naturally turn to what to wear. But tempting as it may be to fill your wardrobe with all manner of sparkly new party pieces for the occasion, I'm here to suggest a far more sensible—not to mention, sustainable—approach.

That is: sidestep the one-season-wonder party dresses, and instead turn your focus to shoes. Now, admittedly, I am something of a footwear obsessive myself, so dressing from the feet-up has always been my modus operandi—but I find it to be a particularly effective hack at this time of year. Allow me to explain why.

First up, a fabulous pair of party shoes can elevate an otherwise-dull—or purposefully pared-back—look like nothing else. Take the classic LBD, for example: alone, it makes for a rather unimaginative outfit, but paired with some seriously sparkly shoes, it's nothing short of inspired. Ditto a tailored suit, or even jeans and a simple top, that suddenly go from everyday to elegant when worn with the right pair of shoes. There's something wonderfully nonchalant, and effortlessly cool, about going low-key with your clothing but ramping up the glamour with your footwear, too.

Second: if you're going to a party, and plan to not only stay comfortably on your feet all night, but actually dance, then arguably your choice of shoes is going to be the clincher. In this case, you'll want to go for high-quality, well-made heels that you know won't rub, or one of the many high-octane flats and pumps that have flooded the market of late—and are every bit as statement-making.

(Image credit: Courtesy Jimmy Choo)

If you do go for heels, you—and your chosen outfit—will benefit from the added elevation, too. Don't underestimate the power of a little extra height for looking poised, polished and chic (not to mention keeping any maxi styles from dragging along the floor).

And finally, if you invest well, a great party shoe will see you through many a festive season in style, as well as working for countless other occasions throughout the year. Cost-per-wear-wise, that's a far smarter investment than a standout dress in my opinion, that you'll likely only wear a handful of times, before retiring it forever. No one is going to pull you up on wearing the same (epic) shoes to back-to-back events, after all.

So, this is your PSA to skip the panic-shopping, make do with the clothes already in your wardrobe, and simply style them up with a fresh new pair of fabulous party shoes instead. Below, my top picks from luxury brands, the high street and independent designers alike.