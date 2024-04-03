Trust me, the H&M new-in section is so good right now
This one will sell out fast
When it comes to great wardrobe basics, look no further than H&M's newest Spring 2024 collection. From perfect daily denim staples to an assortment of this season's biggest jewellery trends, H&M is definitely one to watch.
“This season, we were really inspired by the idea of rebirth, like the first flowers blooming. So while there’s a romantic side to the collection, we also wanted to channel a strong, tailored vibe and workwear touches that could breathe life into the fashion wardrobe,” writes Eliana Masgalos, Concept Designer at H&M, in a press statement.
Working with a minimalistic colour palette of silvers, muted blues, denim, and ecru to keep a sharp tone, the high-street brand has created a collection that includes workwear-inspired pieces with a utilitarian edge. All whilst including soft embroidery and appliques to add a sleek, delicate touch. Think silver everyday flats, mini dresses, and all the office-friendly pieces you could wish for, from boho voluminous blouses, knee-length skirts, and kitten heels.
As someone who is always on the lookout for the most expensive looking pieces on the High Street, that I will wear this spring and beyond, I have scrolled through the latest arrivals and cherry-picked the 16 best pieces from H&M's new-in section.
Shop H&M new in
These knee-length shorts come with a totally flattering waistline and added belt for extra comfort.
This multifunctional trench coat will see you through the months ahead, come rain or shine.
This skirt includes Broderie anglaise, aka British embroidery. It's a skilled needling technique from the 19th century that elevates every piece it touches. Not convinced? Take this incredible skirt as an example.
Boho is one of Spring/Summer 2024's biggest trends, and this balloon-sleeve top for under £30 is the perfect staple.
These silver-coated jeans are at the top of my wish list this season, and I'm already mentally styling them with red flats and an oversized blazer.
These embellished jeans are a great elevated take on the wide-leg denim trend. With subtle rhinestone detailing, wear these jeans with your favourite white shirt for the office or a sleek bodysuit at night.
Silver is doing the rounds this season, and this sixties-inspired mini-dress is a great investment.
I loathe buying practical bags that are boring. This large tote is the perfect laptop-friendly bag for Spring.
A crisp white shirt is a classic wardrobe staple. Pair with wide-leg linen trousers or a mini-skirt.
A slouchy vest paired with your favourite everyday flats would make the perfect pairing for this floral embellished skirt.
