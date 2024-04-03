Trust me, the H&M new-in section is so good right now

When it comes to great wardrobe basics, look no further than H&M's newest Spring 2024 collection. From perfect daily denim staples to an assortment of this season's biggest jewellery trends, H&M is definitely one to watch.

“This season, we were really inspired by the idea of rebirth, like the first flowers blooming. So while there’s a romantic side to the collection, we also wanted to channel a strong, tailored vibe and workwear touches that could breathe life into the fashion wardrobe,” writes Eliana Masgalos, Concept Designer at H&M, in a press statement.

Working with a minimalistic colour palette of silvers, muted blues, denim, and ecru to keep a sharp tone, the high-street brand has created a collection that includes workwear-inspired pieces with a utilitarian edge. All whilst including soft embroidery and appliques to add a sleek, delicate touch. Think silver everyday flats, mini dresses, and all the office-friendly pieces you could wish for, from boho voluminous blouses, knee-length skirts, and kitten heels.

As someone who is always on the lookout for the most expensive looking pieces on the High Street, that I will wear this spring and beyond, I have scrolled through the latest arrivals and cherry-picked the 16 best pieces from H&M's new-in section.

Shop H&M new in

Linen-blend belted shorts £37.99 at H&M These knee-length shorts come with a totally flattering waistline and added belt for extra comfort.

Linen-blend trench coat £84.99 at H&M This multifunctional trench coat will see you through the months ahead, come rain or shine.

Linen-blend suit waistcoat £42.99 at H&M Anyone looking for the ideal bridal waistcoat?

Broderie anglaise satin skirt £44.99 at H&M This skirt includes Broderie anglaise, aka British embroidery. It's a skilled needling technique from the 19th century that elevates every piece it touches. Not convinced? Take this incredible skirt as an example.

Balloon-sleeved blouse £27.99 at H&M Boho is one of Spring/Summer 2024's biggest trends, and this balloon-sleeve top for under £30 is the perfect staple.

Coated straight regular jeans £44.99 at H&M These silver-coated jeans are at the top of my wish list this season, and I'm already mentally styling them with red flats and an oversized blazer.

Short necklace £27.99 at H&M The sleek design of this necklace made me double-check the price tag.

Rhinestone-embellished jeans £64.99 at H&M These embellished jeans are a great elevated take on the wide-leg denim trend. With subtle rhinestone detailing, wear these jeans with your favourite white shirt for the office or a sleek bodysuit at night.

Shimmering metallic denim mini-dress £37.99 at H&M Silver is doing the rounds this season, and this sixties-inspired mini-dress is a great investment.

Large shopper £37.99 at H&M I loathe buying practical bags that are boring. This large tote is the perfect laptop-friendly bag for Spring.

Petal-pendant earrings £11.99 at H&M How incredible are these silver earrings?

Rhinestone-embellished mini skirt £89.99 at H&M A slouchy vest paired with your favourite everyday flats would make the perfect pairing for this floral embellished skirt.

Mesh mules £27.99 at H&M Chic, comfortable, and wearable - what's not to love?

Cropped cardigan View at Marks and Spencer UK This cropped cardi is a must-have wardrobe staple to layer over jackets and tops.