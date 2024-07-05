10 key items to nail the 90s minimalism trend

The 90s are back, but don't worry, only the best bits: not a choker, flannel shirt or butterfly hair clip in sight.

Instead, one of Spring/Summer 2024's biggest trends is an ode to the minimalism that was so unique to the 90s.

Perhaps it's the 25th anniversary of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's death, she of the impeccable tailored and minimal wardrobe, or perhaps it's that we've finally reach dopamine dressing fatigue (with the exception of the red trend of course).

Whichever the reason, we're craving the elevated basics of the 90s, and every designer out there agrees. At TOVE, it was all about strapless tube dresses, at TIBI, masculine suiting. STAUD championed tank tops with bubble skirts, while Max Mara backed the camel pencil skirt. At Proenza Schouler, longline leather jackets were paired with low rise jeans, and Theory saw the return of the tailored pedal pusher.

There's no doubt about it, minimalism is key, from the simple cuts to the colours, which range from grey to beige, with black and white the foundations of your 90s capsule.

The good news is that you've probably already got all the elevated basics you need to nail this trend, and if not, consider this your ultimate 90s minimalist trend shopping list: a tank top, a pencil skirt, masculine suiting, a tube/spaghetti strap dress, a leather jacket, pedal pushers, a slimline shirt, simple flats, low rise jeans and a baguette bag.

Shop them below.

Shop the 10 key items to nail 90s minimalism