These Work Party Outfits Will Make Your Colleagues Take Note

Depending on your personality type, your annual work party is either a cause for celebration or commiseration. But if what to wear factors into the latter camp's experience of dread, that's something we might be able to assist with.

First of all, what have the powers that be—otherwise known as "the office do committee"—decided on for Christmas 2025? Low-key drinks at your local (bliss), a tasting menu in a five-star hotel (fancy) or a breakneck turn around your nearest ice rink (fun, sort of)? Your outfit will obviously need to cater to its requirements. There's no point treating yourself to a pair of deliciously patent mules if you're going to have to hand them over for skates now is there?

But whether you're heading for a countryside retreat or a wine bar, there's no harm in dialling up the drama. It's Christmas, after all. And thanks to our influencer friends, who have already started the festivities on Instagram, it's never been easier to gather inspiration ahead of December.

The Leather Dress

If a seven-course tasting menu is on the agenda for your office party—and the amuse-bouche is a black-tie dress code—we suggest side-stepping a satin gown for something a little sharper. A leather dress, complete with bracelet-length gloves, will deliver a note-perfect level of polish.

Norma Kamali Grace Faux-Leather Dress £480 at MyTheresa This faux-leather dress, with its fit-and-flare skirt, is perfect for party season. Arket Lined Leather Gloves £95 at Arket Christmassy yet perfectly chic during the rest of the year, Arket's burgundy gloves will be the cherry on top of anything you assemble this Christmas. Russell & Bromley Baycliff Mesh Tall £595 at Russell & Bromley These mesh over-the-knee boots are an investment you can wear all year round.

The Checked Coat

A countryside retreat calls for comfort, yes, but also a dusting of glamour. We suggest the pairing of checked outerwear, festive hosiery—berry red or forest green—and comfy stacked heels just in case you have to navigate a sweeping gravel drive.

Mango Wool-Blend Check Coat £179.99 at Mango This checked winter coat ticks all the right boxes, with a pleasingly oversized fit and a brushed fabrication. ROKSANDA Aya Cloqué Midi Dress £1,295 at Net-a-porter This timeless dress from Roksanda is prefect for the festive season. Calzedonia 50 Denier Soft Comfort Microfibre Tights £9.99 at Calzedonia I can personally vouch for these tights, which are smooth and seriously hardwearing. Prada Patent Leather Pumps £870 at Prada A stacked heel is always a good idea. This pair of sling backs will save your soles (quite literally) this Christmas and the matching tights will elongate your legs.

The Silky Co-Ord

For a cocktail party, a silky co-ord that, crucially, you can separate out for other soirées is always going to be a sensible option in terms of cost-per-wear.

Leset Satin Barb Cardigan £235 at Harrods The cranberry sauce colour of this cardigan makes it near-perfect for the season of goodwill. Leset Satin Barb Bias Trousers £325 at Harrods Post-Christmas, these silky pants could easily be paired with a black polo neck for evenings out in January. Mejuri Sterling Silver Lab-Grown White Sapphire £159.80 (was £188) at Mejuri Instead of a tennis necklace, how about a drop tennis earring this Christmas? Mejuri's is chic personified.

The Faux-Fur Outerwear

A Christmas party with colleagues, let's face facts, might involve a spin around your nearest ice-skating rink or a glühwein-fuelled trip to Winter Wonderland. And if either comes to pass, you'll thank yourself for having the foresight to invest in warming faux-fur outerwear. Styled with simple wool trousers or barrel-leg jeans, and perhaps a lug-soled ankle boot, you'll be the last one standing.

The Statement Jacket

Sometimes an office party starts where it should end: with a cosy pub session by a roaring log fire. Practically perfect for trading gossip but hardly the occasion for velvet or sequins, a good alternative is a statement jacket that delivers maximum impact with low effort.

The LBD

A LBD has to go on the work party outfit list, for its longevity in the game—and most especially if your evening will likely wind up at karaoke. Seek out a style with points of interest, either a bubble-hemmed finish, a hint of embellishment or a conversation-starting fabrication—and you'll be the best dressed even if you don't get anywhere near the mic.