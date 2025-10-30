Few things are as synonymous with the great British high street as M&S. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, the brand’s revamp last year has made it one of the New In sections we check the most. It’s been a strong year all round for M&S — and for the high street in general — especially when it comes to designer collaborations, with standout launches likes Bella Freud x M&S, Kaia Gerber for Mango, H&M x Glenn Martens, and Reformation X Camille Rowe. But M&S X 16Arlington has really knocked it out of the park.

Launching today, both online and in selected stores across the UK, this limited-edition capsule marks a collaboration with British luxury fashion house 16Arlington, founded by Marco Capaldo. Ahead of the launch, Capaldo said: “At 16Arlington, we believe in designing pieces that feel bold, brave, and unafraid to take up space. This collaboration has allowed us to explore our signatures in a new way.”

Worn by a-listers including Kendall Jenner, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Diane Kruger, 16Arlington is a go-to brand for bold, confidence-boosting party dresses and precision tailoring.

(Image credit: M&S)

The 43-piece collection, fronted by iconic British model Georgia May Jagger, is inspired by 16Arlington’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Featuring statement cocktail dresses, shaggy outerwear, and embellished details — all pared back with great jeans and everyday knits, die-hard fans who may not have the budget for the brand’s mainline designs can now buy into the aesthetic for less.

Alexa Chung and Sheila Atim wearing 16 Arlington (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prices start at £35 for statement jewellery pieces, rise to £140 for a tuxedo jacket, and peak at £300 for the chocolate faux-fur coat. And while these pieces may not carry the usual £800+ price tag, I can assure you this collection is worth your time — and your investment. The fabrics feel every bit as luxurious as you would expect, with cuts that mirror 16Arlington’s mainline. The tailoring falls in all the right places, and the heavy embellishments across the dresses, separates, and accessories far exceed what you’d expect from a typical high-street collection.

I was given a sneak preview of the collection to try it on and share my thoughts. Here are the pieces I loved the most — and why I think they’re truly worth your time.

Shop Lily's favourite pieces from the collection:

Party season calls for a sequin dress - and investing in a timeless style like this has always served me well. My top tip is to always pay close attention to the sequins. Matt sequins like these always look more expensive and when packed closer together will last for longer.

(Image credit: Future)

A classic tuxedo suit is a wardrobe staple I recommend every woman have. What sets this jacket and trousers apart are the fabric, the cut, and the subtle nods to traditional tuxedo detailing — like the satin lapel — that mean they can easily be worn separately. I’m more of a skirt person, but when trousers are cut this well, I need them.

(Image credit: Future)

I think this top and skirt might be my favourite look from the collection. The skirt — made from the same fabric as the tuxedo suit — is incredible. It hangs beautifully, and the movement from the long sequins is incredibly elegant.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're a big 16Arlington fan, you'll immediately recognise the colour palette of black, lilac, and green — a direct nod to the mainline collection. This green rhinestone strappy mini dress may feel a little more out there, but paired with an oversized evening jacket, it becomes a fun alternative to classic monochrome.

(Image credit: Future)

I rarely wear black, but this off-the-shoulder dress — made from a thick jersey fabric — is as comfortable as it is flattering. The layered fabric fringing around the neckline means this LBD is anything but boring.

(Image credit: Future)

M&S x 16Arlington Bardot Feather Fringed Midi Bodycon Dress £180 at M&S

This rhinestone dress is one of the highest-priced pieces in the collection, but once you see it in person, you understand why. Heavily embellished, its weight and movement are a testament to how well its made. This is the kind of piece you’ll wear this festive season — and still be reaching for in 10 years’ time. (ps. Its heavy too, so they've even thrown in a workout for free.)

(Image credit: Future)

M&S x 16Arlington Metallic Embellished Maxi Bodycon Dress £250 at M&S

Elements of 16Arlington's mainline collection are peppered throughout this collaboration, and if you look at the brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 range, you’ll notice nods to this belted shaggy coat — a playful alternative to wrapping up warm.

(Image credit: Future)

M&S x 16Arlington Faux Fur Collared Longline Trench Coat £295 at M&S

Adding a textured grey knit to silver sequins is an easy styling trick to make a party piece feel more wearable. It’s also a great choice for hosting or creating a seamless day-to-night look.