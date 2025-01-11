Why Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber will not be commenting on their break up

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are reported to have broken up, rumoured to have parted ways after a three year relationship.

According to TMZ, the "amicable" split took place at the end of 2024, with the reason being simply that Butler and Gerber's romance had run its course.

And while neither Butler, 33, nor Gerber, 23, have confirmed the news of their split, it comes after months of the pair not being seen together, with the couple being noticeably absent from the Golden Globes.

The A-list pair first started dating in December 2021, making a string of high profile appearances together in the years since, from the Cannes Film Festival and the Vanity Fair Oscars after party to the 2022 Met Gala.

However, despite the constant buzz around them, both Butler and Gerber are known to be notoriously private. And even during their relationship, the pair was extremely tight-lipped about their life together.

"I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space," Austin famously told GQ in 2022 when asked about his supermodel girlfriend.

And Gerber spoke out last year in an interview with WSJ magazine, to emphasise their want to keep their private lives private.

"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private," Gerber explained when asked about her relationship with the Elvis actor. "And that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible.”

This private approach is also reported to extend to their high profile separation. And despite the public sadness around the split, it has been reported that the pair is unlikely to comment publicly.

Neither Austin Butler nor Kaia Gerber have confirmed or commented on the reports of their break up.

We will continue to update this story.