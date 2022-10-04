Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These pieces are perfect for autumn.

Zara have been taking all of our money as of late, and we’re not mad about it. First, they released their capsule collection with Narciso Rodriguez, and now, they’ve collaborated with supermodel, Kaia Gerber.

We’ve been fans of Kaia’s off-duty style for a while now, but her new collection with Zara contains a range of elevated basics to help you to create the ultimate capsule wardrobe.

“My starting point for this collaboration with Zara was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet. If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had? I think we’ve achieved that.” Gerber said of the collection.

The model drew inspiration from the style codes of the 1990s. Think camel coats, leather skirts, crisp white shirts and more, in a muted colour palette of grey, navy, white, black and camel.

What we love most about the collection is that lots of the pieces can be mixed and matched to create a range of different outfits, and with prices starting from just £22.99, we are finding it hard to think of a reason as to why we shouldn’t treat ourselves.

In fact, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite pieces below, so keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…

Shop the KAIA X ZARA collection below:

KAIA X ZARA Satin Blazer, £79.99 | Zara

A stone coloured blazer will never go out of style. This one features a lapel collar, long sleeves and front pockets. View Deal

KAIA X ZARA Full Length Trousers, £59.99 | Zara

These high-waist trousers feature a masculine cut, and would look great paired with trainers and an oversized shirt. View Deal

KAIA X ZARA Leather Coat, £289 | Zara

How stunning is this leather trench coat? It’s safe to say that this is our favourite piece from the whole collection. View Deal

KAIA X ZARA Leather Knee-High Cowboy Boots, £179 | Zara

Cowboy boots are so in right now. This classic black leather pair will make a great addition to your wardrobe. View Deal

KAIA X ZARA Satin Dress, £59.99 | Zara

Satin slip dresses can be worn all year round. Pair this ivory one with a chunky roll neck jumper for a trendy look this autumn. View Deal

KAIA X ZARA Coated Jacket, £59.99 | Zara

A modern take on the classic denim jacket, this black number is made from a waxed-effect fabric for an edgy look. View Deal

KAIA X ZARA Leather Midi Skirt, £119 | Zara

Speaking of edgy, how cool is this leather midi skirt? We’re obsessed with the cut out detailing. View Deal