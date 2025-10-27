If there's one wardrobe staple I count on time and time again, it's a chic going-out top. Often overlooked, it is endlessly reliable, easy to style, and a veritable modern day wardrobe must-have.

From impromptu evening plans to date nights and all those upcoming festive soirées, the right top is all you need to transform a simple look from daytime-only to party-ready in one go—and add to polish almost all of your capsule pieces.

Take the classic "jeans and a nice top" pairing as the ultimate example. The failsafe outfit formula has been a go-to for nights out since the early Noughties, and for good reason.

Back in the day, everyone from Kate Moss and Sienna Miller to Keira Knightley would be regularly spotted hitting the town in a pair of low-rise jeans and an embellished, nearly-naked tank. But the going-out top has come a long way since then, reimagined for 2025 in endless stylish iterations.

Now, chic women are styling their going-out tops with wool trousers and midi skirts for after-work drinks, and layering them under leather jackets and smart, longline coats for the ultimate high-low effect.

So, with festive season just around the corner and countless evening events already cropping up on our calendars, I've curated the ultimate edit of stylish going-out tops to make getting dressed that much easier. Keep scrolling for my top picks to shop now.