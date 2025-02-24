As a fashion editor obsessed with celebrity style, when I spot my favourite A-listers wearing a piece I can get my hands on, I get excited. When it also happens to be an item that looks elegant, elevated and expensive (the style trifecta, you could call it), well then I get practically giddy. Finally, when said piece also offers endless styling opportunities meaning it can work extra hard in my wardrobe; well then it’s an instant add to basket and I probably need to take a lie down to recover from all the sartorial excitement.

It’s this triple threat appeal that my latest viral find taps into and I have some great news for you, after selling out swiftly following its launch in September of last year, it’s now back in stock so you can officially get your hands on it. I’m talking about Wardrobe.NYC’s RHW Blazer dress, designed in collaboration with Rosie Hungington-Whitely and officially the chicest of LBB’s (that’s little black blazer, in case you didn’t know).

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) A photo posted by on

If you’re wondering what makes the RHW blazer dress such a knockout, let’s take a closer look. First, the incredible sculpted shape takes it from a classic black blazer into something truly special. From the sharp shoulders to the cinched waist and the skirted bottom, every aspect has been considered to make this blazer the ultimate in power dressing styles.

Next up, the high neckline offers the utmost of elegance. This shape has been trending for a while now, first made popular by Sofia Richie after she stepped out in a round necked Posse waistcoat following her wedding, but it’s a style that shows no sign of fading. Here Rosie has taken it a step further however, pairing it with a double breasted detail for even more drama.

A post shared by WARDROBE.NYC (@wardrobe.nyc) A photo posted by on

Lastly, let’s talk about the versatility. While Wardrobe.NYC describe this as a blazer dress, and it most definitely can be styled this way as many stylish people (including Beyoncé) have shown, it’s not the only way to wear it. It also makes a chic choice paired with tailored midi skirts, coordinating black trousers and flared jeans for even more styling potential. I’m obsessed with the idea of pairing it with a pair of stirrup leggings and court heels for an 80’s inspired look.

As I mentioned, Wardrobe.NYC's blazer dress has already sold out once before and while there’s full stock at the moment, I don’t imagine it’ll hang around for long. If you aren’t able to get your hands on it, don’t worry, as there are so many great sculpted blazers around right now which offer a similar look and feel. Keep scrolling to see the best of the rest…

Shop the best alternative sculpted blazers

Wardrobe.NYC Wool Blazer £1170 at MyTheresa Another great style from Wardrobe.NYC, this style has a more classic design.

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket £345 at FWRD This blazer from Helsa has a chic nipped in waist.

4th & Reckless Black Cinched Waist Tailored Blazer Visit Site I'm a huge fan of the wide sleeves for a sculpted silhouette.

& Other Stories Structured Blazer Mini Dress £175 at & Other Stories For a longer length, try & Other Stories blazer dress.

ALIGNE Daphne Scoop Long Waisted Blazer £175 at ALIGNE Aligne's sculpted blazer has the trending round neckline.

Jacquemus La Veste Norma double breast blazer £1090 at Luisaviaroma Jacquemus' blazer is big on shoulder action.

Zara Fitted Blazer with Shoulder Pads £65.99 at Zara For a more classic look, I love this fitted Zara style.

Maniere Devoir Tailored Blazer Dress with Reversible Corset £112.99 (Was £149.99) at Maniere Devoir For something a little different, take a look at this corseted blazer.