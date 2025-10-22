Forget Flats—Saint Laurent Has Just Dropped the Ultimate Sky-High Stilettos for Party Season
They're stratospheric, razor-sharp, and not shy about it
If you've been relishing the ability to zip around town in flats—whether that's a high-vamp ballet pump or a tasselled-suede driving shoe—you might have to schedule a pep talk with your feet ahead of party season. Because while it's not mandatory to elevate your soles, our guess is that you might be considering a move in a northerly direction after seeing the heels on offer at Saint Laurent.
First spotted on the catwalk in February, and now dropping thick and fast on Net-A-Porter, it's hard to imagine a sharper, sleeker, sexier take on the stiletto. And while they come in several variations, it's the glossed-leather slingback with a heel measuring 11cm (gulp!) that is proving to be particularly tempting.
This shoe isn't shy. In fact, she was made to be the centre of attention. As well as her stratospheric height, her toe is crafted to be a knife-sharp pointed taper, making her the ideal partner for the kind of clothes that were showcased on the runway for Autumn/Winter 2025—think modern power separates in jewel tones paired with sheer tights—but also your party-season staples.
Any party-dress scenario would be improved by these slingbacks—whether your frock of choice this year is a scoop-necked slip, a disco-ball column or a faux fur-trimmed mini.
You might not be able to zip around town quite as quickly—and the space in your clutch for a tube of lip gloss might have to house a stack of blister plasters instead—but the compliments about your new-and-improve height will be worth it.
Shop Saint Laurent's Pointy Stiletto Heels
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.