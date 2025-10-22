If you've been relishing the ability to zip around town in flats—whether that's a high-vamp ballet pump or a tasselled-suede driving shoe—you might have to schedule a pep talk with your feet ahead of party season. Because while it's not mandatory to elevate your soles, our guess is that you might be considering a move in a northerly direction after seeing the heels on offer at Saint Laurent.

First spotted on the catwalk in February, and now dropping thick and fast on Net-A-Porter, it's hard to imagine a sharper, sleeker, sexier take on the stiletto. And while they come in several variations, it's the glossed-leather slingback with a heel measuring 11cm (gulp!) that is proving to be particularly tempting.

Teyana Taylor (Image credit: Getty Images)

This shoe isn't shy. In fact, she was made to be the centre of attention. As well as her stratospheric height, her toe is crafted to be a knife-sharp pointed taper, making her the ideal partner for the kind of clothes that were showcased on the runway for Autumn/Winter 2025—think modern power separates in jewel tones paired with sheer tights—but also your party-season staples.

Saint Laurent AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any party-dress scenario would be improved by these slingbacks—whether your frock of choice this year is a scoop-necked slip, a disco-ball column or a faux fur-trimmed mini.

Eva Herzigova (Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not be able to zip around town quite as quickly—and the space in your clutch for a tube of lip gloss might have to house a stack of blister plasters instead—but the compliments about your new-and-improve height will be worth it.

Shop Saint Laurent's Pointy Stiletto Heels