You can't be blamed for thinking it's mandatory to chuck the kitchen sink at party season, with saucer-sized sequins, a faux-fur trim or, at the very least, a high-shine metallic that will make you resemble a disco ball.

That's one approach but there is another, which, yes, still involves sequins but is also pleasingly laidback. At last night's film benefit to honour the work of Sofia Coppola—which was hosted by MoMa—Elle Fanning arrived wearing Chanel, a co-ord comprising of a relaxed jumper and matching skirt, both encrusted with sequins to provide the flashbulbs with sparkle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cooler than a LBD, and much less effort that anything tailored or overly trussed, it was an instant talking point for being not just the easiest but the chicest take on party time we've seen all month.

There's something incredibly sensible and yet novel about wearing a sweater instead of something spaghetti-strapped—and the skirt's almost swooping hemline makes for a similarly comfortable, nay, warm option when it's freezing come December.

We've found several sequin co-ords in neutral shades that will feel as sumptuous as they do relaxed. If you find yourself perfectly cosy on this year's party circuit, you know who to send a thank-you card to.

Shop This Year's Party Co-Ords