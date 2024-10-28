Denim, but make it fashion—embellished jeans are the cool girl solution to party dressing
The easy way to elevate your look
The appetite for embellishments is ongoing. From studded accessories to bedazzled ready-to-wear pieces, it's safe to say that this maximalist trend isn't going anywhere this autumn/winter 2024. The latest piece to get a dazzling makeover? Denim.
Yes, the humble jeans have been upgraded for autumn. Embellished jeans started cropping up on the runways across Paris and Milan Fashion Week, with brands like Versace, Stella McCartney and Ami styling their variations with oversized blazers, sheer cami vests, and heels—the perfect party-dressing look in my eyes.
And, with brands like Chanel and Casablanca tapping into the trend at the most recent fashion shows, we're sure to see more embellished denim next summer.
Nevertheless, with spring months away and party season becoming the sole focus for now, it is officially the perfect time to invest in a great pair of embellished jeans. Although the look may be divisive for some, it is a great secret weapon for those who want to opt for comfort and incorporate an effortless styling hack that promises a stylish look with minimum effort.
Look to the style set for styling inspiration. Katie Holmes proves that embellished denim isn't reserved for big nights out. Here she's styled her two-tone embellished jeans with a crisp white T-shirt and grey blazer to contrast the look with silver pumps. The result is an elevated daytime look.
On the other hand, if you want a sleek nighttime look, we'd suggest replicating Taylor Swift's Superbowl fit. She wore a cut-out pair of embellished jeans by way of Area with a mesh corset and black ankle boots. The jeans, which regularly sell out, are back in stock and currently in the MyTheresa sale (you're welcome). Team with a floor-grazing coat, and you're all set for Winter.
So if you're looking to invest in this effortless party season denim hack, we have selected our top embellished jeans options to shop now and wear forever.
Shop embellished jeans
Not ready to fully commit to a bull bedazzled look? These Mango jeans offer a simple studded silhouette without the compromise.
Self-Portrait never disappoints when it comes to high-quality party dressing staples and these jeans further prove it.
At the top of my wish-list, these relaxed jeans from COS have a draped embellished detail at the hem for a low-effort high-reward look.
Aligne's Markus barrel leg jeans are a brand staple, this season, they have released a diamante version just in time for the holiday season.
For those looking for a straight leg option, these Next jeans are a great must-have under £50.
Featuring mirrored embellishments, pair these wide-leg Zara jeans with a cashmere knit and silver heels for the perfect look.
A great investment piece that will serve you for many years to come.
As seen on Taylor Swift, these cutout jeans from Area feature delicate embellished slits for the perfect party wear look.
If you're looking for a true shimmery look, these silver Topshop jeans are the ones for you.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
I’m a self-proclaimed scent snob—but I genuinely think these 7 celebrity perfumes could pass as designer
A-list credentials meet A-grade scents
By Jazzria Harris
-
Rough, dry hands? I asked two skin experts for their top hand cream recommendations for mature skin
Beat cracking, dryness and irritation with one of these formulas
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly planning a very different Christmas after their difficult year
By Jenny Proudfoot