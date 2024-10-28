The appetite for embellishments is ongoing. From studded accessories to bedazzled ready-to-wear pieces, it's safe to say that this maximalist trend isn't going anywhere this autumn/winter 2024. The latest piece to get a dazzling makeover? Denim.

Yes, the humble jeans have been upgraded for autumn. Embellished jeans started cropping up on the runways across Paris and Milan Fashion Week, with brands like Versace, Stella McCartney and Ami styling their variations with oversized blazers, sheer cami vests, and heels—the perfect party-dressing look in my eyes.

Versace AW24, Stella McCartney AW24, Ami AW24 (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, with brands like Chanel and Casablanca tapping into the trend at the most recent fashion shows, we're sure to see more embellished denim next summer.

Nevertheless, with spring months away and party season becoming the sole focus for now, it is officially the perfect time to invest in a great pair of embellished jeans. Although the look may be divisive for some, it is a great secret weapon for those who want to opt for comfort and incorporate an effortless styling hack that promises a stylish look with minimum effort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look to the style set for styling inspiration. Katie Holmes proves that embellished denim isn't reserved for big nights out. Here she's styled her two-tone embellished jeans with a crisp white T-shirt and grey blazer to contrast the look with silver pumps. The result is an elevated daytime look.

On the other hand, if you want a sleek nighttime look, we'd suggest replicating Taylor Swift's Superbowl fit. She wore a cut-out pair of embellished jeans by way of Area with a mesh corset and black ankle boots. The jeans, which regularly sell out, are back in stock and currently in the MyTheresa sale (you're welcome). Team with a floor-grazing coat, and you're all set for Winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So if you're looking to invest in this effortless party season denim hack, we have selected our top embellished jeans options to shop now and wear forever.

Shop embellished jeans

Mango Straight-Fit Jeans With Studs £79.99 at Mango Not ready to fully commit to a bull bedazzled look? These Mango jeans offer a simple studded silhouette without the compromise.

Self-Portrait Square Rhinestone Denim Jeans £480 at Fenwick Self-Portrait never disappoints when it comes to high-quality party dressing staples and these jeans further prove it.

COS Embellished Relaxed Jeans £135 at COS At the top of my wish-list, these relaxed jeans from COS have a draped embellished detail at the hem for a low-effort high-reward look.

Aligne Markus Diamante Barrel Leg Jeans £149 at Aligne Aligne's Markus barrel leg jeans are a brand staple, this season, they have released a diamante version just in time for the holiday season.

Next Black Embellished Relaxed Jeans £42 at Next For those looking for a straight leg option, these Next jeans are a great must-have under £50.

Zara Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Mirrored Jeans £59.99 at Zara Featuring mirrored embellishments, pair these wide-leg Zara jeans with a cashmere knit and silver heels for the perfect look.

Retrofete Vero Embellished Jeans £864 at Farfretch A great investment piece that will serve you for many years to come.

Area Embellished Cutout Straight Jeans Now £416, (was £520) at Mytheresa As seen on Taylor Swift, these cutout jeans from Area feature delicate embellished slits for the perfect party wear look.

Topshop Silver Studded Mid Rise Column Jeans £90 at ASOS If you're looking for a true shimmery look, these silver Topshop jeans are the ones for you.