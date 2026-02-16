Pamela Anderson Just Made the Case for Pink and Green on the Red Carpet

After a decade of unwavering loyalty to head-to-toe black, I’ve found myself unexpectedly drawn to colour of late. Perhaps it’s the promise of spring, finally within reach after a seemingly endless winter, or a visceral response to the general bleakness of the world right now—or, more likely, a combination of the two. The fact that the Spring/Summer 2026 runways were awash with striking, mood-lifting shades and fresh-feeling colour combinations has certainly had an impact, too—but whatever the reason, I'm clearly not alone in my change of heart.

Over the weekend, Pamela Anderson offered the most elegant endorsement yet, stepping onto the Berlinale International Film Festival red carpet in a pink and green Carolina Herrera look that served as a powerful reminder of colour’s emotional impact—while quietly challenging the long-held notion that certain shades should never be worn together.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Pairing pink with green is hardly an obvious or 'safe' choice. Both colours possess a distinct visual strength, and when worn together, the effect is undeniably striking—particularly in a fashion landscape still dominated by 'quiet luxury' restraint and neutrals. Yet it is precisely this tension that makes the combination so compelling.

Seen everywhere from flowers and foliage to recent runway collections by Erdem, Prada and Dries Van Noten, pink and green share a natural harmony that feels both vibrant and balanced—and that is instinctively joy-sparking to boot.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Pamela Anderson's red carpet ensemble served as a timely reminder of this synergy—not as a costume-like statement, but as something altogether more wearable. In the right tones, and with the right confidence, it’s a pairing that translates just as effortlessly to everyday dressing as it does to major red carpet moments. And given the current mood, this feels like the perfect moment to follow in Anderson's footsteps and embrace colour with a sense of optimism—and perhaps a little playfulness, too.

It’s simply a matter of finding the right place to begin. Below, an edit of pink and green pieces to inspire your next colour moment—and make styling the trend a breeze.

How to Style Pink and Green

Skirt + Cardi

Opt for pretty pastel shades for a supremely feminine look that screams spring.

Top + Jacket

Looking for an on-trend way to jazz up your everyday jeans outfit? Just add a pink top and khaki jacket.

Dress + Heels

Forest green and fuchsia make for an especially striking eveningwear combination in luxurious silk and satin fabrications.

One + Done

No need to worry about combining the right shades and textures... These 'one and done' pink and green pieces have done the hard work for you already.

Accessories

If you're still a little colour-shy, pops of pink and green by way of accessories are a great way to subtly dip your toe into the trend.