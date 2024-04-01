We’re big fans of sunglasses over here at Marie Claire. Come rain or shine we rarely leave the house without a pair of sunnies, not just to protect our eyes from what little sunshine we get here in the UK, but they’re also a simple way to give every day looks a new season feel. This Spring there are a few key styles to have on your radar but one that is quickly gaining traction is tinted lens aviators.

From celebrities to influencers, aviators have always been a timeless favourite choice of eyewear, however this season what makes them different, is the tortoiseshell frame and the addition of tinted lenses in shades including light blue, green and yellow. Unlike most sunglasses trends, tinted-lens aviators come in an array of sizes and colours to suit all face shapes, so whether you like yours classic with a light green lens (seen at Gucci) or like to go bold with a chunkier frame and blue lens (seen at Tom Ford), there's a style to suit every face shape and budget.

Shop the best aviator sunglasses

Tom Ford Blue lens aviator sunglasses £348 at Net-A-Porter If you're looking to make a statement, Tom Ford's chunky frames with tinted blue lenses are the ultimate cool-girl sunnies.

Zara Shield sunglasses £49.99 at Zara Zara just launched their latest eyewear wear collection for Spring. Act fast - they're bound to sell out quickly.

Gucci aviator frames £300 at Selfridges Gucci's slimline aviators have timeless appeal.

Vehla Dixie sage aviator sunglasses £170 at Vehla Cult sunglasses label Vehla is the ultimate sunglasses destination for new season shapes.

Victoria Beckham tinted lens aviator sunglasses £330 at Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham is rarely seen without a pair of oversized aviators so its no surprise her latest release is this good.

Poppy Lissiman Jimbob sunglasses £128 at Poppy Lissiman If you're looking to shop the must-have sunglasses shapes then bookmark Poppy Lissiman. These aviators are available in 9 different colours but we think the tonal orange lenses on this pair have flattering appeal.

H&M aviator sunglasses £8.99 at H&M Designer vibes on an H&M budget.

Jimmy Fairly The Nax £135 at Jimmy Fairly Channel seventies cool with these angular frames.

Port Tanger Saraa aviator sunglasses £260 at Port Tanger Port Tanger founders Daniël Sumarna and Bilal Fellah take design inspiration from their own personal collection of vintage frames. The result? The coolest sunglasses name to drop.

Quay aviator sunglasses £65 at Quay A totally vintage frame with the winning tortoiseshell and blue lens combo.