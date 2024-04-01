These tinted lens aviators will be everywhere this spring

Nothing basic to see here

aviator sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Sofia Piza
By Sofia Piza
published

We’re big fans of sunglasses over here at Marie Claire. Come rain or shine we rarely leave the house without a pair of sunnies, not just to protect our eyes from what little sunshine we get here in the UK, but they’re also a simple way to give every day looks a new season feel. This Spring there are a few key styles to have on your radar but one that is quickly gaining traction is tinted lens aviators.

Marilyn wearing the Tom Ford blue lens aviators with double denim

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

From celebrities to influencers, aviators have always been a timeless favourite choice of eyewear, however this season what makes them different, is the tortoiseshell frame and the addition of tinted lenses in shades including light blue, green and yellow. Unlike most sunglasses trends, tinted-lens aviators come in an array of sizes and colours to suit all face shapes, so whether you like yours classic with a light green lens (seen at Gucci) or like to go bold with a chunkier frame and blue lens (seen at Tom Ford), there's a style to suit every face shape and budget.

Lisa Marinelli wearing tinted-lens aviators

(Image credit: @lisaingmarinelli)

Shop the best aviator sunglasses

Tom Ford Blue lens aviator sunglasses
Tom Ford Blue lens aviator sunglasses

If you're looking to make a statement, Tom Ford's chunky frames with tinted blue lenses are the ultimate cool-girl sunnies.

Zara sunglasses
Zara Shield sunglasses

Zara just launched their latest eyewear wear collection for Spring. Act fast - they're bound to sell out quickly.

Guci sunglasses
Gucci aviator frames

Gucci's slimline aviators have timeless appeal.

Vehla dixie sage aviator sunglasses
Vehla Dixie sage aviator sunglasses

Cult sunglasses label Vehla is the ultimate sunglasses destination for new season shapes.

Victoria Beckham Tinted Lens Aviator Sunglasses
Victoria Beckham tinted lens aviator sunglasses

Victoria Beckham is rarely seen without a pair of oversized aviators so its no surprise her latest release is this good.

Poppy Lissiman sunglasses
Poppy Lissiman Jimbob sunglasses

If you're looking to shop the must-have sunglasses shapes then bookmark Poppy Lissiman. These aviators are available in 9 different colours but we think the tonal orange lenses on this pair have flattering appeal.

H&M aviator sunglasses
H&M aviator sunglasses

Designer vibes on an H&M budget.

The Nax Jimmy Fairly
Jimmy Fairly The Nax

Channel seventies cool with these angular frames.

Port Tanger aviator sunglasses
Port Tanger Saraa aviator sunglasses

Port Tanger founders Daniël Sumarna and Bilal Fellah take design inspiration from their own personal collection of vintage frames. The result? The coolest sunglasses name to drop.

Quay aviator sunglasses
Quay aviator sunglasses

A totally vintage frame with the winning tortoiseshell and blue lens combo.

Tom Ford eyewear
Tom Ford Blake aviator sunglasses

Made from photochromic lenses that adapt to the light whether you're indoors or outdoors. Functional and stylish, what more could you ask for?

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 


Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

Latest