These tinted lens aviators will be everywhere this spring
Nothing basic to see here
We’re big fans of sunglasses over here at Marie Claire. Come rain or shine we rarely leave the house without a pair of sunnies, not just to protect our eyes from what little sunshine we get here in the UK, but they’re also a simple way to give every day looks a new season feel. This Spring there are a few key styles to have on your radar but one that is quickly gaining traction is tinted lens aviators.
From celebrities to influencers, aviators have always been a timeless favourite choice of eyewear, however this season what makes them different, is the tortoiseshell frame and the addition of tinted lenses in shades including light blue, green and yellow. Unlike most sunglasses trends, tinted-lens aviators come in an array of sizes and colours to suit all face shapes, so whether you like yours classic with a light green lens (seen at Gucci) or like to go bold with a chunkier frame and blue lens (seen at Tom Ford), there's a style to suit every face shape and budget.
Shop the best aviator sunglasses
If you're looking to make a statement, Tom Ford's chunky frames with tinted blue lenses are the ultimate cool-girl sunnies.
Zara just launched their latest eyewear wear collection for Spring. Act fast - they're bound to sell out quickly.
Cult sunglasses label Vehla is the ultimate sunglasses destination for new season shapes.
Victoria Beckham is rarely seen without a pair of oversized aviators so its no surprise her latest release is this good.
If you're looking to shop the must-have sunglasses shapes then bookmark Poppy Lissiman. These aviators are available in 9 different colours but we think the tonal orange lenses on this pair have flattering appeal.
Port Tanger founders Daniël Sumarna and Bilal Fellah take design inspiration from their own personal collection of vintage frames. The result? The coolest sunglasses name to drop.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
