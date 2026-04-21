So, you're heading to Milan Design Week, or perhaps Salone del Mobile specifically—the headline event spanning furniture, furnishings, kitchens, bathrooms, and lighting from the leading homeware labels across the globe. A highlight in the interiors calendar, and a mammoth one to navigate, even when spread across five days.

For the 64th edition, expect over 1,900 exhibitors from 32 countries across 169,000 square metres of exhibition space. Your step count will be significant. Even if you do factor in pit stops at Bar Basso, which we're told is the unofficial hub for eating, drinking and mingling with fellow interiors devotees.

Before you can discuss colour palettes, textures and lighting levels, however, the first consideration is what to actually wear. Comfortable shoes are non-negotiable given the distance covered. And with a forecast of 11–18 degrees, a jacket, or at the very least a substantial layer that is removeable, is a very wise choice.

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This being design week, you'll also want something that sits between classic and quietly adventurous: a bold pop of colour, a printed piece or an elevated play on texture will all serve you well. Full attention should be on the furnishings, however in a room full of creatives, its always the perfect opportunity to have fun with your wardrobe.

Below, three looks by way of inspiration.

What to Wear for Salone del Mobile 2026

Polished Bohemia

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A patterned satin trouser, matching top and suede accents make for a look that's practical, design-led and far from overdone. It's also one that will take you from breakfast through to dinner without a second thought. Silver shoes will keep the look co-ordinated while bold accessories add a punch of personality. Plus, add a pair of sunglasses. It is Italy, after all.

Effortlessly Avant-Garde

(Image credit: Future)

Colour and prints feel right at home in the design-led halls of Salone del Mobile, and a striped dress is an easy-yet-striking choice. A denim jacket will stave off any chill, while a simple sandal means there's no need to change come dinner time. Sling a roomy bag over your shoulder for all the pamphlets you'll inevitably pick up along the way.

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Dressed Down Decadence

(Image credit: Future)

There are very few places a great pair of jeans won't work, and Salone del Mobile luckily is not one of them. For a more laid-back look, opt for a dark-wash jean, floral jacket and attention-grabbing accessories. Plus a great pair of flats that will see you through every step.