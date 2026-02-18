Heading off in search of some winter sun? Lucky you. And if you’re looking for inspiration on what to pack, you’ve come to the right place. While the dresses, sandals and sunnies you reach for year after year can start to feel like a well-rehearsed, sun-ready uniform, there’s something undeniably uplifting about introducing a new piece into the mix—even if it’s just one update to refresh what’s already in your suitcase. If you ask us, there are five key categories worth considering.

Sunglasses, for one, move in and out of favour surprisingly quickly, and the right pair has the power to make every outfit feel instantly current. The same can be said for sandals, with this season’s most in-demand styles offering a particularly pretty twist. And a new swimsuit? Practically a necessity. As someone who’s arrived at their destination only to discover the elastic has given up on the one they packed, trust me on this.

Scroll on to discover the five winter-sun fashion finds to start investing in now—so it’s not just the holiday itself you have to look forward to.

The Cut-Out Cossie

(Image credit: Zimmermann)

Swimwear trends may not move at quite the same pace as bags, shoes or dresses, but they evolve nonetheless. This season, it was all about refined simplicity—think neutral shades, burnished gold tones and dynamic cut-outs that feel chic rather than overtly sporty. At Zimmermann, swimsuits were styled with summer-ready tailoring, making a strong case for styling swimwear as part of your outfit—a particularly chic formula well worth emulating.

The mermaid-like bag

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

If I had to pick just one Spring/Summer 2026 catwalk collection to invest in, Balmain would be it—particularly when it comes to the bags. With a strong focus on shell motifs, from pretty pink fan-like shapes to sculptural silver oysters, they adorned everything from delicate evening styles to more structured satchels. And there’s no shortage of similarly mermaid-tinged options to invest in until this collection comes out.

The floral frock

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

We dubbed floral frocks as one of the dress trends to watch for 2026 and, predictably, summer is when they come into their own. On the runways at Chloé, Rodarte, Carolina Herrera and Erdem, designers leaned into a distinctly vintage-tinged romance, sending out prints that felt equal parts nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

Rixo Mireta Midi Dress in Pink Jeannie Bloom Ivory £275 at Rixo Rixo is one of the first places to search for floral frocks Dolce&Gabbana Floral Cotton Minidress in Black £1,600 at MyTheresa Not too keen on the ditsy print? This cotton mini dress feels a bit more daring. Reformation Gene Dress £198 at Reformation This floral mini feels particularly retro.

The statement sandal

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Proenza Schouler made a compelling case for OTT footwear, and much like we saw with dresses, florals took centre stage once again. This time, however, they arrive with a twist: rather than relying on classic prints, the season leans into tactile, 3D embellishments that add a sense of playfulness to even the most pared-back outfit.

The oversized sunnies

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The slim, 90s-inspired rectangle may have reigned in recent years, but this season the focus shifts to something altogether bolder. Extra-large frames are firmly back in the spotlight, bringing a sense of drama to even the simplest of outfits. Whether angular and square or softer and more rounded, shape comes second to size—so treat your sunglasses as a key accessory, not an afterthought.